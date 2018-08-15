Trump touts GOP election wins: ‘We have the team we want’

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Pawlenty loses comeback bid in Minnesota Establishment-backed Vukmir wins Wisconsin GOP Senate primary MORE on Wednesday praised the results of Tuesday's GOP primaries, declaring that the Republican Party had “the team we want” heading into the November midterms and tweeting a number of congratulatory messages.

The president touted “great Republican election results” in Tuesday night's contests while reasserting his “Red Wave” predictions for November.

No Democrats squared off with any Republicans on the ballot this week.

“Great Republican election results last night. So far we have the team we want. 8 for 9 in Special Elections. Red Wave!” the president tweeted.

Trump's tweet comes after one of his critics, former Gov. Tim Pawlenty (R), lost his gubernatorial primary bid to Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson (R), who attacked Pawlenty throughout the campaign for his insufficient support of the president.

Pawlenty's claim that he voted for Trump in 2016 was insufficient to propel him past Johnson on Tuesday, while Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir (R) successfully fought off criticisms of her own supposedly insufficient support for the president.

Vukmir is now set to face Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) in November as Republicans hope they can topple the vulnerable senator in a state that Trump narrowly won in the 2016 election.

The president praised Vukmir's victory in a second tweet Wednesday morning, before predicting that the state senator would defeat Baldwin.

“Congratulations to Leah Vukmir of Wisconsin on your great win last night. You beat a very tough and good competitor and will make a fantastic Senator after winning in November against someone who has done very little. You have my complete and total Endorsement!” he wrote.

Another Trump supporter, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), was also declared the winner Tuesday in the state's gubernatorial primary after the state's governor, Jeff Colyer (R), conceded last week's primary race to Kobach.

The president issued a slew of other congratulatory messages to Republicans on Wednesday, praising Minnesota GOP candidates Jeff Johnson and Pete Stauber and Wisconsin Republican House candidate Bryan Steil while also endorsing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) for reelection.

"Scott Walker is very special and will have another great win in November. He has done a fantastic job as Governor of Wisconsin and will always have my full support and Endorsement!" the president wrote.

The president also praised the GOP Connecticut governor hopeful Bob Stefanowski saying, "It is about time that Connecticut had a real and talented Governor."

Republicans need to hold 23 seats in the House and two in the Senate to keep majorities in both chambers. A recent generic ballot poll showed Democrats with a 12-point advantage over the GOP for control of the House this fall.

The president has frequently predicted a "red wave" in November, dismissing concerns from fellow Republicans that the party faces a tight path to maintaining control of the House in November.

Updated at 9:44 a.m.