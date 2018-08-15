Vermont Dem ‘honored to be making history’ as nation’s first transgender governor nominee

The Democrat who won Tuesday's gubernatorial primary in Vermont on Wednesday said she is proud to be the first transgender nominee of a major party for a governor's race.

Christine Hallquist told CNN that the "historical significance" of her victory was starting to “sink in.”

"We were all working hard every day, and I didn't necessarily think about what it would look like to win," Hallquist said. "But it is starting to sink in, the historic significance."

"Vermont is a very loving and welcoming state," she added. "So it really necessarily hasn't been an issue for Vermonters."

Hallquist won Tuesday's primary election by more than 20 points over her closest competitor and said she was "honored" to be her party's chosen nominee. She will face incumbent Gov. Phil Scott (R) in November, who successfully fought off a primary challenge Tuesday night.

"I'm definitely proud and honored to be making history for the nation," Hallquist told CNN, though she added that was not the reason she was running for office.

"Not at all. That doesn't necessarily even occur to me, or probably occur to Vermonters," she said. "The reason I'm in here is because of what happened in 2016 [with President Trump Donald John TrumpDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Pawlenty loses comeback bid in Minnesota Establishment-backed Vukmir wins Wisconsin GOP Senate primary MORE's election]."

"In physics, we say for every reaction there's an opposite and opposing reaction," Hallquist said. "Well, I'm definitely a reaction to 2016."

Scott won his bid for governor in 2016 with just over 52 percent of the vote after previously serving as the state's lieutenant governor.