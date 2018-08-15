Cook Political Report moves 4 GOP seats to 'toss-up' category

Four more Republican-held House seats are joining The Cook Political Report's list of "toss-up" races, the election handicapper announced Wednesday.

Among the races moving over to the "toss-up" column: California's 45th District, held by Rep. Mimi Walters; New Jersey's 3rd District, held by Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurGOP runs into Trump tax law in New Jersey Election Countdown: Family separation policy may haunt GOP in November | Why Republican candidates are bracing for surprises | House Dems rake in record May haul | 'Dumpster fire' ad goes viral Key Republican says House taking targeted approach to combating opioid epidemic MORE; and Pennsylvania's 10th District, held by Rep. Scott Perry Scott Gordon PerryConservative group pledges .5 million for 12 House GOP candidates Lawmaker lists fake Sacha Baron Cohen award on campaign site McCarthy's path to Speaker gets more complicated MORE.

North Carolina's 9th District, which is currently represented by outgoing Rep. Robert Pittenger Robert Miller PittengerIt’s possible to protect national security without jeopardizing the economy GOP super PAC expands field program to 40 districts GOP candidate preaches that wives should 'submit' to husbands MORE (R), was also moved to the "toss-up" category, Cook reported. Pittenger was defeated by pastor Mark Harris in his primary earlier this year, but Republicans are intent on keeping the seat in GOP hands.

The latest race-rating movements are welcome news for Democrats, who are working to stage a comeback in dozens of GOP-held congressional districts in a bid to retake the House.

But Cook's changes weren't all bad news for Republicans. Florida's 26th District, currently represented by Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloGOP lawmaker: Every white suburban district in the country will be a swing district this year The Hill's Morning Report — Election Day drama for Trump Trump sides with conservatives on shutdown messaging MORE (R), was moved out of the "toss-up" column to "lean Republican," meaning the race remains competitive but with a GOP advantage.

Curbelo has widely been seen as one of the most vulnerable representatives from Florida. Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Establishment-backed Vukmir wins Wisconsin GOP Senate primary Ironworker and star of viral video wins Dem primary for Speaker Ryan's seat MORE carried the district by 16 points over President Trump Donald John TrumpDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Pawlenty loses comeback bid in Minnesota Establishment-backed Vukmir wins Wisconsin GOP Senate primary MORE in 2016, and former President Obama beat out Republican nominee Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyNevada rematch pits rural voters against a booming Las Vegas Mitt Romney ahead of Charlottesville anniversary: We must ’consistently reject racism’ The Memo: Charlottesville anniversary puts Trump and race under microscope MORE there by about 11 points in 2012.

He is widely expected to face Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the general election in November.