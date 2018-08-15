FEATURED:

 

One Vermont Republican wins statewide nomination in six races

By John Bowden - 08/15/18 11:11 AM EDT
One Republican candidate won six GOP primary races in the state of Vermont on Tuesday after running unopposed in four of the races.

H. Brooke Paige, a businessman and perennial candidate in the state, won Tuesday's Republican primary for treasurer, secretary of state, attorney general and state auditor without any competition. He simultaneously defeated GOP candidates in the U.S. Senate and House primaries in the state, The Washington Post reported.

It's unclear for which position Paige will run in November, as state law restricts candidates to one ballot position in a general election. Paige could run for Vermont's lone House seat, held by Rep. Peter WelchPeter Francis WelchLive results: Wisconsin, Minnesota, Vermont, Connecticut hold primaries Overnight Health Care: Trump officials approve proposals to shore up ObamaCare | Study says 'Medicare for All' would cost .6T over 10 years | Dems court conservative Republican in drug pricing fight Dems court conservative firebrand in Medicare drug fight MORE (D), or challenge Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Ellison wins Minnesota AG primary amid late domestic violence allegations Ironworker and star of viral video wins Dem primary for Speaker Ryan's seat MORE (I) for his Senate seat in November. He could also run for one of four state government seats.

No contact information was immediately available for Paige, and a seemingly defunct campaign website claimed that Paige was running for both governor and attorney general, two positions he has run for in the past.

Paige previously ran as a Democrat for governor and attorney general in 2016, losing both races in the August 2016 state primary election. He also previously ran for U.S. Senate as a Republican in 2012, according to Ballotpedia.

According to Ballotpedia, Paige attended the University of Delaware and has a degree in business administration. Less than 100 days remain until November's midterm elections, when Democrats hope to net 23 seats in the House and 2 in the Senate to retake majorities in both chambers of Congress.

A recent generic ballot poll showed Democrats with a 12-point advantage for control of the House in November.

