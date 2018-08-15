Poll: Dems lead GOP by 11 on generic ballot

Democrats hold an 11-point advantage over Republicans on a generic House ballot three months ahead of November's midterms, a CNN poll released Wednesday found.

Fifty-two percent of Americans told poll questioners that they want to see Democrats take back the House in the midterm elections, according to the CNN/SSRS poll, while 41 percent want to see Republicans maintain control.

The advantage for Democrats is a slight boost from the party's performance in last month's CNN poll, which found 50 percent support for Democrats and 42 percent for Republicans.

Voters say that health care remains their most important issue ahead of the elections, with 81 percent ranking the issue "very" or "extremely" important. Coming in a close second were concerns about the economy, which 80 percent of voters ranked as "very" or "extremely" important. Immigration came in third, with 77 percent of voters giving it the same importance.

Far further down the list is the ongoing investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign. The investigation proceeded this month with the trial of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortManafort defense rests without calling witnesses Omarosa is case of false friend dilemma with few legal options Manafort sought Kushner’s help to get banker position in Trump administration: report MORE for a slew of criminal allegations related to his Ukraine lobbying work.

Just 45 percent of Americans say the Russia investigation remains "very" or "extremely" important ahead of the midterm elections, despite warnings from lawmakers that Russian interference efforts in the U.S. political system continue.

CNN's poll contacted 1,002 adults including 921 registered voters between August 9-12. The margin of error is 3.9 percentage points.