Trump hits back at Cuomo for saying America 'was never that great'

President Trump Donald John TrumpDems make history, and other takeaways from Tuesday's primaries Pawlenty loses comeback bid in Minnesota Establishment-backed Vukmir wins Wisconsin GOP Senate primary MORE on Wednesday hit back at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for saying America "was never that great."

“'WE’RE NOT GONG TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, IT WAS NEVER THAT GREAT,'" Trump tweeted Wednesday night, quoting Cuomo's comments from earlier that day. "Can you believe this is the Governor of the Highest Taxed State in the U.S., Andrew Cuomo, having a total meltdown!"

Cuomo's office earlier Wednesday sought to walk back the governor's comments, which referenced Trump's popular campaign-era slogan, "Make America Great Again."

In a statement, Cuomo's spokeswoman insisted that the governor believes the U.S. is great, but that it has not reached its "maximum potential."

"The Governor believes America is great and that her full greatness will be fully realized when every man, woman, and child has full equality,” spokeswoman Dani Lever said in a statement. “America has not yet reached its maximum potential."

"When the President speaks about making America great again — going back in time — he ignores the pain so many endured and that we suffered from slavery, discrimination, segregation, sexism and marginalized women's contributions," Lever said. "The Governor believes that when everyone is fully included and everyone is contributing to their maximum potential, that is when America will achieve maximum greatness."

Cuomo's remark came at the beginning of a speech about gender-based discrimination in the U.S.

"We’re not gonna make America great again," Cuomo said at the event, where he signed anti sex-trafficking bills into law. "It was never that great."

"We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women, 51 percent of our population, is gone," he said. "And every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed and every woman is making her full contribution. When that happens, this nation is going to be taken even higher."

Conservative commentators and Republican gubernatorial opponent Marc Molinaro were quick to lambast Cuomo over his comments.