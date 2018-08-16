GOP super PAC hits Dem House hopeful as 'Pelosi liberal' in new Kansas ad

A Republican super PAC aligned with Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanTrump revokes Brennan's security clearance The Hill's 12:30 Report Poll: Republicans favor Scalise for Speaker; Dems favor Pelosi MORE (R-Wis.) is out with a new ad in Kansas hitting Democratic House hopeful Sharice Davids as an ally of Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi Nancy Patricia D'Alesandro PelosiNY Post joins outlets publishing anti-Trump editorials Overnight Defense: Trump revokes Brennan's security clearance | Brennan fires back: 'I will not relent' | Defense firms bullish on 'Space Force' | Treasury targets Chinese, Russian firms for helping North Korea Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE (D-Calif.).

The 30-second television spot by the Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) also takes aim at Davids's support for a single-payer health care system, while contrasting her with her Republican opponent, incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder Kevin Wayne YoderElection Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket Dems see wider path to House after tight Ohio race MORE.

"Kevin Yoder is an independent leader, putting Kansas families first," a narrator says in the ad. "Yoder supported the Balanced Budget Amendment and led by example, cutting his office budget and returning nearly four-hundred-grand to taxpayers."

"Sharice Davids supports a government takeover of health care that would nearly double the national debt. It’s why Nancy Pelosi’s allies have spent 700-grand backing Davids," the spot continues. "Sharice Davids is a Pelosi liberal."

Yoder's seat in Kansas' 3rd District – the only district in the state to go for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report Fox News host hits Giuliani: Dossier isn't why Mueller probe was started MORE in 2016 – is among the most vulnerable in the 2018 midterm elections.

The ad marks the latest effort by the CLF to tie Democrats across the country to Pelosi, who has long been cast as a sort of bogeyman in Republicans' campaign narrative.

In fact, Davids has been unclear about her support for Pelosi. Asked by the Kansas City Star whether she planned to back the California Democrat for a leadership post if she's elected to the House in November, Davids praised Pelosi, but did not say how she planned to vote.

"As the only woman to ever serve as Speaker of the House, Rep. Nancy Pelosi has shown tremendous leadership of the Democratic Party," she said. "My focus now is on returning the House to Democratic control. After that happens in November, I look forward to working with the Democratic Caucus to select the best leaders to guide us going forward."

Likewise, she told the Star that she supports a "Medicare for All," in theory. But she also said that the country needed more "immediate solutions" to address health-care affordability.

"Everyone in America deserves easy access to quality, affordable health care. 'Medicare for All' is a goal and a good slogan," she told the newspaper. "But while we work toward that end, we need immediate solutions for people who are suffering and unable to receive health care right now."