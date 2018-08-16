Lara Trump fires back at Omarosa: 'I hope it’s all worth it for you'

Lara Trump hit back at Omarosa Manigault Newman Omarosa Onee Manigault NewmanConway: Part of my husband feels like I chose Trump over him Top Senate Intel Dem: Trump compiling a 'Nixonian enemies list' Chicago Tribune columnist's dog 'writes' op-ed slamming Trump: 'You are not being a good boy' MORE on Thursday after the former White House aide released a recording of the president's daughter-in-law making her a job offer.

"Woman to woman, I shared a connection with Omarosa as a friend and a campaign sister, and I am absolutely shocked and saddened by her betrayal and violation on a deeply personal level," Trump, an adviser to the president's campaign, said in a statement.

"I hope it’s all worth it for you, Omarosa, because some things you just can’t put a price on," Trump added.

Manigault Newman shared a recording on MSNBC of a conversation in which she secretly recorded Trump offering her $15,000 a month to work on the president's campaign after she was fired from the administration.

The conversation reportedly took place on Dec. 16, 2017, just days after Manigault Newman was fired from the White House.

In her statement, Trump explained that she offered Manigault Newman a job because the Trump family was concerned about her dismissal from the White House and "cared so much about her personally."

"That’s why I reached out to offer her a position with the 2020 Trump Campaign before we knew anything about the gross violations of ethics and integrity during her White House tenure," Trump said.

She went on to allege that the latest tape is a "fraud," because conversations about a position on the campaign team took place over the course of several weeks.

She did not deny the terms of the offer or refute the content of the recording.

MSNBC played four separate clips of Manigault Newman's conversation with Lara Trump. But the network disclosed that she played the full conversation for a producer to ensure the recordings were not taken out of context.

Thursday's audio is the fourth separate recording Manigault Newman has released in the past five days amid her publicity tour to promote her new book, "Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House."

She previously released a recording of chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE during her firing in the situation room, as well as audio of President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Trump claims tariffs on foreign nations will rescue US steel industry: report Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report MORE reacting with surprise to her dismissal.

Manigault Newman has teased the existence of additional tapes, and framed the recordings as a necessary tool to defend her credibility.

There are things I’m going to save to share when the time is right," she said on MSNBC.

"I’ll do what I need to do to protect myself," she added.

The White House and President Trump have attacked Manigault Newman's credibility, noting she was effusive in her praise of the president prior before, during and immediately after her time in the administration.

President Trump has in recent days labeled his former aide a "dog," "wacky and deranged" and a "lowlife."