Senate GOP candidate Corey Stewart called kneeling football players ‘thugs’

Corey Stewart, Virginia's Republican nominee for the Senate, said NFL players who kneel during the national anthem were "thugs" who "are beating up their girlfriends and their wives."

Stewart, in a video posted in September 2017 on his Facebook page, added NFL players were also "womanizers" and were not appropriate role models for children.

"A lot of these guys, I mean, they're thugs, they are beating up their girlfriends and their wives. You know, they've got, you know, children all over the place that they don't pay attention to, don't father, with many different women, they are womanizers," Stewart said in the video.

"These are not people that we should have our sons, or any of our children look up to. We need to have our children look up to real role models,” he also said.

The video shows Stewart addressing the camera in a nearly 49-minute long Facebook Live stream.

Stewart's campaign office did not immediately reply with an official comment.

In a statement to CNN, which was the first to report on the comments, Stewart said: “It's unsurprising that while Americans and Donald Trump are working to re-establish the rule of law and rebuild civil society in America, CNN once again flies off the handle and tries to make everything about race in order to keep Americans divided.”

Stewart is challenging Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineElection Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket Kaine: Trump has made 'concerted effort' to divide people based on race MORE (D-Va.) for his seat. The Cook Political Report lists the race as “Solid Democratic.”

President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Trump claims tariffs on foreign nations will rescue US steel industry: report Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report MORE has harshly criticized football players who kneel during the national anthem as a sign of protest.

In July, Trump tweeted, “The NFL National Anthem Debate is alive and well again - can’t believe it! Isn’t it in contract that players must stand at attention, hand on heart? The $40,000,000 Commissioner must now make a stand. First time kneeling, out for game. Second time kneeling, out for season/no pay!”