Male House candidates getting 17% more campaign donations than female candidates: report

Male House candidates are outraising female candidates across the country, according to a new report.

Male candidates had received 17 percent more in campaign donations than female candidates by the end of June, according to a Washington Post analysis of candidates who have raised more than $50,000 so far.

Men in that group pulled in an average of $849,000 by June 30 while women raised an average of $728,000, according to the newspaper.

"The assumptions that are built into our political system is that the candidate is male,” Democratic Florida House candidate Lauren Baer told The Post.

The number of women nominated by major parties for House seats has reached a record high this primary season with 476 candidates, but The Post's report underlines speculation over how many of these women will ultimately win.

An ongoing analysis from the newspaper finds that only 12 of 154 non-incumbent women running this season are favored to win in November, while 102 of them are not favored to win and 40 are facing uphill battles.

However, The Post report Thursday also found that Democratic women running in left-leaning districts are outraising their male counterparts by an average of $97,000.

For example, in Minnesota, state legislator Ilhan Omar, who would be the first Muslim woman elected to Congress, outraised two of three challengers including a male candidate before winning her Democratic primary on Tuesday.

The analysis also noted that Republican women are raising more than women as a whole with an average of $941,058.

While the number of women running for the House and gubernatorial positions is historic, Congress is a long way off from gender parity, with women making up only 20 percent of the House and around the same amount of the Senate.

"With record levels of women running this year, we are hopeful that we will see gains in the proportion of women in Congress in 2019, but there will still be much progress left to be made to achieve gender parity,” Deborah Walsh, the Director of the Center for American Women and Politics, told Politico.