Avenatti stokes presidential speculation with new ‘The Fight 2020’ website

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump Donald John TrumpGillibrand urges opposition to Kavanaugh: Fight for abortion rights 'is now or never' Trump claims tariffs on foreign nations will rescue US steel industry: report Bannon announces pro-Trump movie, operation team ahead of midterms: report MORE, stoked presidential speculation on Thursday with a new 2020-themed website.

Avenatti, who has said he is mulling a presidential bid, tweeted a link to TheFight2020.com, a site that so far only features a black-and-white photo of Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani wiping his face with a cloth.

"THE FIGHT 2020," the page reads in bold lettering. "ALL THE PRESIDENT'S CON MEN."

Avenatti in recent days has announced publicly that he is exploring a bid for the presidency, and last week even made a stop at the Iowa State Fair, a traditional attraction for possible presidential candidates.

The attorney on Tuesday posted his policy positions to Twitter, touting traditional Democratic stances on health care, trade, gun control and immigration. He eschewed the left-wing calls for abolishing U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), instead opting for a proclamation that the U.S. should change the way the agency "carries out enforcement."

Many have asked me my position on various issues. Below is a summary of where I stand. This is not an exhaustive list and more positions & details will follow. Most importantly, I didn't have to hire a pollster or political consultant to tell me what to say or what to believe. pic.twitter.com/hbXj1Vv3O9 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 14, 2018

He further came out in support of single-payer health care and labeled money as "the root of all evil in politics."

Avenatti, a frequent fixture on cable news networks in recent months, has drawn comparisons to Trump for his media savvy and confrontational approach to politics. He has also never held a political office.

The lawyer frequently lambasts Trump publicly, at various points slamming him as a "Manchurian candidate" and referring to his conduct as "constant baffoonery."

“I think that if the Democratic Party focuses on nominating who will make the best president, that’s going to be a critical mistake,” Avenatti told NBC News from Iowa. “There’s only one question at the end of the day, and that question is: Can the potential nominee beat Donald Trump?”