Steyer group launching $250,000 digital ad campaign targeting millennials

Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer’s group NextGen America is set to launch a new round of digital ads on Monday targeting millennial voters in seven competitive GOP-held districts.

The initial $250,000 ad campaign will specifically target GOP Reps. Jeff Denham Jeffrey (Jeff) John DenhamThe farm bill gives Congress a chance to act on the Pet and Women Safety (PAWS) Act Police chief ‘disgusted’ after his son charged in attack of 71-year-old Sikh man Police make arrests in attack of 71-year-old Sikh man MORE (Calif.), Steve Knight (Calif.), Mimi Walters (Calif.), Dana Rohrabacher Dana Tyrone RohrabacherHillicon Valley: Trump revokes Brennan's security clearance | Twitter cracks down on InfoWars | AT&T hit with crypto lawsuit | DHS hosts election security exercise FBI investigated cyberattacks targeting Dem opponent to Rohrabacher: report Trump campaign aide socialized with alleged Russian agent during 2016 campaign: report MORE (Calif.), Brian Fitzpatrick Brian K. FitzpatrickHouse GOP starts summer break on a note of friction Actress Diane Lane urges lawmakers to ban shark fin trade Rosenstein impeachment push divides House GOP leadership MORE (Pa.) and Dave Brat (Va.) for voting in line with President Trump Donald John TrumpNFL players stand in tunnel during anthem, extending protests 12 former top intel officials blast Trump's move to revoke Brennan's security clearance NYT: Omarosa believed to have as many as 200 tapes MORE’s agenda.

The end of each ad encourages young people to register to vote before November.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is our local representative. He’s supposed to represent us in Congress, but instead he votes for what Trump wants over 80 percent of the time,” one ads says, targeting Rohrabacher.

“For example, he voted to take away health care and stood by while his own party put immigrant kids in cages,” the ad continues, referencing Rohrabacher’s vote to repeal ObamaCare and the Trump administration’s policy of separating families caught illegally crossing the border, which has now been halted.

NextGen will also unveil an ad, titled “Chopping Block,” that will run in Fitzpatrick's and Brat’s districts, as well as in the district being vacated by retiring Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceIt’s possible to protect national security without jeopardizing the economy Dems seek GOP wipeout in California McCarthy joins push asking Trump for more wildfire aid in California MORE (R-Calif.). The ad features someone smashing objects with a hammer and accusing Republicans in Congress of wanting to take away the Affordable Care Act, equal pay for women and LGBT rights.

NextGen says the ads are expected to reach 220,000 voters between the ages of 18 to 35 in all seven districts. The ads will run on various social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat.

Democrats are heavily targeting all seven seats as they look to flip 23 seats and take back the House. With the exception of Brat’s seat, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPapadopoulos's wife wants him to scrap plea deal with Mueller: report FBI chief: I'm trying to bring 'normalcy' in 'turbulent times' Senate Intel chief slams ex-CIA director for timing of claims about Trump-Russia ties MORE won all of those districts being targeted in the 2016 presidential election.

Steyer, who’s also been leading the Need to Impeach campaign, announced on Monday an additional $10 million for a voter outreach program ahead of the November midterms. The billionaire donor and environmental activist told Politico last month that he plans to spend at least $110 million in 2018.