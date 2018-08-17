GOP House candidate placed on leave from longtime position after sexual misconduct allegation

Pennsylvania GOP congressional candidate Marty Nothstein was placed on unpaid leave as executive director of the Lehigh Valley velodrome in February after the company’s board discovered he was the subject of a sexual misconduct investigation, The Morning Call reported Friday.

The claim, the details of which were not immediately known, was reportedly filed with a U.S. Olympic-related organization in around 2000, the year Nothstein won an Olympic gold medal.

Nothstein told the outlet the accusations are “100 percent false” and a “political hit job.”

"An anonymous tipster planted a clearly false allegation in hopes of triggering an investigation. Tipsters then turned around and planted a story with the media that I was under investigation. These days, that’s all it takes to smear someone," he added at a press conference Friday.

A source told The Morning Call the investigation was being led by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent wing of the congressionally sanctioned U.S. Olympic Committee.

Nothstein is the GOP candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district and is facing Democrat Susan Wild. The seat is being vacated by moderate GOP Rep. Charlie Dent Charles (Charlie) Wieder DentElection handicapper moves GOP leader's race to 'toss-up' The Hill's 12:30 Report Lawmakers, media team up for charity tennis event MORE (Pa.).

Then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPapadopoulos's wife wants him to scrap plea deal with Mueller: report FBI chief: I'm trying to bring 'normalcy' in 'turbulent times' Senate Intel chief slams ex-CIA director for timing of claims about Trump-Russia ties MORE won the district by one point in 2016, and The Cook Political Report lists the race as “Lean Democratic.”