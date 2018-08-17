GOP Senate candidate photoshops Tim Kaine shaking hands with Stalin

Corey Stewart, Virginia's Republican nominee for the Senate, posted an image on his Twitter account Friday depicting Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineSenate GOP candidate Corey Stewart called kneeling football players ‘thugs’ Voters will punish Congress for ignoring duty on war and peace Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE (D-Va.) shaking hands with Joseph Stalin, joking that the two were discussing economic policy.

Stewart posted the photoshopped image, which was captioned "Archival photo: Tim Kaine discussing economic policy with Josef Stalin in 1944," and included the hashtage "#AntifaTimKaine."

Kaine and Stewart's campaigns did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the tweet Friday afternoon.

Stewart, who trailed Kaine by 23 points in a poll of the race earlier this month, is known for controversial statements about Democrats and other topics.

Stewart is supported byin the race and won a GOP primary in June despite his past comments claiming that the Civil War was not about slavery and defense of Confederate monuments.

No major Republican groups support his candidacy, however, with the National Republican Senatorial Committee saying it has no plans to endorse his candidacy and the Republican National Committee staying quiet on the possibility of a potential endorsement.

The controversial Senate nominee has since blamed "ass hurt" Republicans connected to his primary opponent, Nick Freitas (R), for negative media coverage surrounding his campaign.

“There's a whole slew of them," Stewart told IJR last week. "And a lot of them are connected to my prior primary opponent."

“I'm not going to blame him for that. It's just that he's got a lot of sourpusses out there who have an ax to grind because I beat their guy,” Stewart added.