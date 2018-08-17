Sanders tests his brand in Florida

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersPollster: Despite flashy headline, Dems haven't become more supportive of socialism Pollster: Dem party 'rift' won't carry on to midterms Pelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left MORE (I-Vt.) is giving an assist to Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum in his uphill battle to win Florida’s Democratic gubernatorial primary in a test of whether the progressive star’s magic can resonate in the Sunshine seat.

Sanders visited Tampa and Orlando on Friday to boost Gillum, who has adopted some of the Vermont senator's highest-profile proposals – “Medicare for All” and a $15-an-hour minimum wage – into his own platform.

Gwen Graham Gwendolyn GrahamSanders to campaign for Florida Dem governor candidate Jimmy Buffett endorses Dem in Florida governor race Parkland parents endorse Dem candidate for Florida governor MORE (D-Fla.), former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine and South Florida businessman Jeff Greene.

Gillum’s supporters, however, argue there’s plenty of time for their candidate to make a late charge before the Aug. 28 primary, and they see the Sanders visit as being enormously helpful.

“This has always been a late-breaking race,” Geoff Burgan, a spokesman for Gillum’s campaign, told The Hill. “Now, we’re surging; we’re peaking at the right time.”

Burgan then added, “it’s not nothing to get Bernie stumping for you.”

Florida hasn’t been prime Bernie ground in the past, however.

Sanders, seen by many as a potential White House candidate again in 2020, was crushed by Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonPapadopoulos's wife wants him to scrap plea deal with Mueller: report FBI chief: I'm trying to bring 'normalcy' in 'turbulent times' Senate Intel chief slams ex-CIA director for timing of claims about Trump-Russia ties MORE in the 2016 primary in Florida, losing by 31 points.

The progressive champion has also had a mixed record, at best, in primaries so far this cycle.

Sanders’ preferred candidate for Montana’s at-large House seat, folk singer Rob Quist, fell to Republican Greg Gianforte Gregory Richard GianforteHammond pardons raise fears of emboldened anti-government extremists Top Montana Democrat seeking ethics investigation into GOP rep over assault on reporter Freshman lawmakers introduce congressional term limits proposal MORE in the special election to replace former Rep. Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeOvernight Energy: Interior drilling auction sees few bids | Big oil targets Florida in offshore drilling fight | Puerto Rico utility says all customers now have power Oil industry targets Florida in new offshore drilling advocacy push Fewer than 1 percent of offshore drilling tracts auctioned by Trump receive bids MORE (R-Mont.) last year.

Sanders-backed candidates in Michigan and Kansas both lost their primary contests ths month.

At the same time, gubernatorial hopefuls Ben Jealous in Maryland and Stacey Abrams in Georgia – both of whom were endorsed by Sanders – won their races.

Florida liberals argue that the state Democratic Party’s tendency to choose moderate candidates is at least part of the reason why Democrats have been shut out of the governor’s mansion for two decades.

They say that a hard-charging progressive, like Gillum, is more likely to excite the base, especially in a non-presidential election year.

“We’ve tried the moderate route over and over and over again for the last 20 years and we don’t seem to be getting anywhere,” said Susan Smith, the president of the Democratic Progressive Caucus of Florida.

As Sanders took the microphone in Tampa, supporters screamed and chanted his name, while "Respect" from the late Aretha Franklin blared in the background.

“What we have here in Florida is the opportunity not only to transform this state politically by electing a strong progressive, but you have an opportunity to send a message that will be heard all over this country,” Sanders said in Tampa. “Andrew can win this fight. He can win it.”

Gillum is the only black candidate in the five-way Democratic gubernatorial primary. He has campaigned on a promise to reach out to traditionally underrepresented constituencies, particularly minority voters.

But a survey released last month by polling firm Mason-Dixie put Gillum's support among African-American voters at 27 percent – far less than the 70 percent of black voters he says he needs to win the primary.

“In terms of Bernie, it’s an interesting move and, to some extent, it’s the only move [Gillum's campaign has] they have here,” a longtime Florida Democratic operative, who supports Graham, said.

“But it’s something that doesn’t make a lot of sense for Florida, because Bernie never caught on in Florida.”

“Florida doesn’t have a huge progressive infrastructure and huge progressive activist tradition,” the person said. “There’s a reason why Bernie did so poorly there.”

Kevin Cate, a Democratic consultant and Gillum campaign adviser, insisted that Sanders is a force in Florida. In a recent interview, he pointed to the fact that the self-described democratic-socialist raked in more than half a million votes in the state in the 2016 primary as a sign of Sanders’ strength.

In addition to Sanders’ endorsement, Gillum is backed by NextGen America, the PAC supported by Democratic mega-donor Tom Steyer, which has pumped $1 million into the Tallahassee mayor’s campaign.

Another billionaire donor, George Soros, has likewise plunged hundreds of thousands of dollars into Gillum’s political committee, Forward Florida.

Just this week, Gillum’s campaign announced a second TV ad – a modest five-figure buy that it touted as the “most progressive ad in Florida history.”

The spot features audio of Gillum speaking in Orlando, while text calling for “healthcare for all,” an assault weapons ban and a $1 billion-increase in education funding flashes across the screen.

Whether that progressive message will help turn voters out for Gillum on Aug. 28 remains to be seen. But Burgan, the spokesperson for Gillum’s campaign, said that the mayor is optimistic.

“Sanders got 33 percent of the vote in Florida” in 2016, Burgan noted. “If the mayor gets 33 percent of the vote, he’ll be the nominee.”