Avenatti to headline two more Democratic events in key election states: report

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer suing President Trump Donald John TrumpBrennan fires new shot at Trump: ‘He’s drunk on power’ Trump aides discussed using security clearance revocations to distract from negative stories: report Trump tried to dissuade Melania from 'Be Best' anti-bullying campaign: report MORE on behalf of adult film actress Stormy Daniels, furthered speculation he will run for president in 2020 by announcing he will be at high-profile Democratic events in Florida and New Hampshire this weekend, according to CNN.

Avenatti, who has publicly said he is considering running, will reportedly speak at the Hillsborough County Democrats Kennedy King Dinner in Florida on Saturday and appear at Hillsborough County Democrat's Summer Picnic in New Hampshire Sunday.

The trip follows visits to Pennsylvania, Iowa and Ohio, three other states critical to a successful presidential run.

“I think that if the Democratic Party focuses on nominating who will make the best president, that’s going to be a critical mistake,” Avenatti told NBC News while in Iowa. “There’s only one question at the end of the day, and that question is: Can the potential nominee beat Donald Trump?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lawyer also released a litany of policy positions on Tuesday on everything from immigration, health care, gun control and lobbying.

Democrats close to Avenatti believe his consideration of a presidential campaign is serious, following his many state visits, according to CNN.

While Avenatti has practiced law for years, this wouldn’t be his first foray into politics. He told CNN he’s worked on more than 150 campaigns in 42 states.

Should he enter the 2020 race, Avenatti has made it clear that just as in the court room, he doesn’t plan to run from a fight with Trump.

“When they go low, I say, we hit harder," he told a group of Iowa Democrats earlier this month.