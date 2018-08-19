Arizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist

Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward (R) is defending her upcoming bus tour with, among others, far-right activist Mike Cernovich, a well-known provocateur associated with the "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory.

When MSNBC host Kasie Hunt pressed Ward over Cernovich's controversial views on Sunday night, the Senate hopeful said she doesn't know much about them.

"I don't really know what Mike Cernovich's views are," Ward said. "I know he's got an audience and we want to serve everyone."

"I want to serve Republicans, I want to serve conservatives, I want to serve independents, I want to serve people who aren’t political at all and I want to serve those Democrats who are rejecting the radical left," she continued.

AZ GOP Sen candidate Kelli Ward will go on a bus tour w/ Mike Cernovich, an alt-right activist associated w/ the PizzaGate conspiracy.



JUST NOW: "I don't really know what Mike Cernovich's views are. I know he's got an audience and I want to serve everyone" Ward said pic.twitter.com/ZRaKrYRPJq — Kasie DC (@KasieDC) August 20, 2018

Cernovich spent months peddling the debunked "Pizzagate" conspiracy theory, which alleges high-ranking Democratic officials, including former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham Clinton‘Prosperity and peace’ is the winning Republican theme for midterms Mueller recommends Papadopoulos be sentenced to up to 6 months in prison Poll: Dem opponent leads Scott Walker by 5 points MORE, are involved in a child pedophilia ring. The theory culminated with a man entering a pizza restaurant in Washington, D.C., and firing a military-style assault rifle.

"Mike Cernovich has been associated with the Pizzagate theory that led to shots being fired at Comet Pizza here in Washington," Hunt said. "Do you believe what has been said about Hillary Clinton and pizza and all this nonsense that has been on the internet?"

Ward declined to deny the false conspiracy theory.

"All I know about Hillary Clinton is that she would have been a terrible president," Ward said.

Ward will embark on the "Road to Victory" bus tour next week alongside Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarAriz. rep lobbied for Senate seat day after McCain was hospitalized: report Lawmakers clash over future of coal Overnight Energy: Watchdog opens investigation into Interior chief | Judge halts Pruitt truck pollution rule decision | Winners, losers in EPA, Interior spending bill amendments MORE (R), Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulHillicon Valley: Trump escalates feud with intel critics | Tesla shares fall after troubling Musk interview | House panel considers subpoena for Twitter's Jack Dorsey | Why Turkish citizens are breaking their iPhones Overnight Defense: Trump cancels military parade, blames DC for cost | DC mayor hits back | Pentagon warns China 'likely' training for strikes against US | Turkey refuses to release US pastor On Russia we need diplomacy, not just sanctions MORE (R-Ky.), Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingIowa Dem candidate on Pelosi: 'Definitely' time for new leadership Full interview: Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten talks about his run against Steve King in Iowa's 4th Congressional District Midwest Dem candidate: Farm aid plan like getting 'punched in the face' MORE (R-Iowa) and Cernovich, among others.

Ward throughout her campaign has sought to align herself closely with President Trump Donald John TrumpWhite House counsel called Trump 'King Kong' behind his back: report Trump stays out of Arizona's ugly and costly GOP fight Trump claims he instructed White House counsel to cooperate with Mueller MORE, even doctoring a tweet from the president to make it seem as though he endorsed her in the contentious Arizona GOP primary.