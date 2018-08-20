Avenatti: Trump doesn’t want to debate me because he’s not intelligent enough

Stormy Daniels’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said Sunday that President Trump Donald John TrumpArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Alyssa Milano protests Kavanaugh in 'Handmaid's Tale' costume Bomb in deadly Yemen school bus attack was manufactured by US firm: report MORE does not want to debate him because Trump is not “intelligent” enough.

Speaking to a reporter in New Hampshire, Avenatti, who is considering a run for president as a Democrat, said he thinks he would be “incredibly effective” in a debate against Trump.

“He’s a bully and I think he doesn’t like people that punch back, and I think I would be incredibly effective against him,” Avenatti said. “I don’t think he’s very quick on his feet, I don't think he's that intelligent and I think he'd be completely outclassed."

Avenatti, who is representing the adult-film star in her lawsuit against Trump, has made moves in recent weeks indicative of a 2020 run, including speaking at Democratic fundraisers and visiting the Iowa state fair.

Avenatti has touted his “street fighter” attitude as a reason he could take on the president in a 2020 match-up.

"When they go low, I say, we hit harder,” he said earlier this month while speaking at a Democratic fundraiser, and criticized the party for having “a tendency to bring nail clippers to a gunfight.”

He has taken shots at Trump’s intelligence before, tweeting last month that all presidential candidates should be required to take an intelligence exam.

“We deserve to know the intelligence level of the person who wants to be our president,” he wrote.