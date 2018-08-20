Cuomo throws support behind superdelegate reform

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is throwing his weight behind the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) proposal to limit the power of superdelegates in picking future presidential nominees.

Cuomo on Monday sent an open letter addressed to New York state DNC members, urging them to vote in favor of the measure, which has largely been associated with the party's progressive wing.

"This week as you gather in Chicago, the DNC will consider a series of changes to the party's rules," Cuomo wrote. "One rule that is crucial to change is the influence of superdelegates. We are the party of the people and our convention and nominating process need to reflect that. Super delegates undermine that point."

DNC members are meeting in Chicago this week and proposals to reform the influence of superdelegates in the 2020 presidential primary are a top item on the agenda. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBoogeywomen — GOP vilifies big-name female Dems RealClearPolitics editor: Moderate Democrats are losing even when they win Sanders tests his brand in Florida MORE (I-Vt.) has led the push to reduce the power of the superdelegates, elected officials who can vote at presidential nominating conventions every four years.

"The superdelegate system undermines a fundamental principle of our democracy – one person, one vote," Cuomo wrote. "While Superdelegates have not directly affected or altered the outcome of our nominating process, they raise concerns of institutional bias and the legitimacy of our party's electoral process."

Cuomo's declaration comes as he is facing a challenge from the left by longtime activist Cynthia Nixon in his reelection campaign for governor. Former television star and self-described democratic socialist Nixon has run a progressive platform as she seeks to align Cuomo with the Democratic party's establishment.

Sanders has led the push for superdelegate reform, claiming he could have won the 2016 presidential nomination if superdelegates had not flocked to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Santorum: Mueller could avoid charges of McCarthyism by investigating DOJ, FBI Giuliani claims McGahn was a 'strong witness' for Trump MORE. Clinton collected 544.5 superdelegates while Sanders only received 44.5.

Congressional Black Caucus Chairman Cedric Richmond Cedric Levon RichmondDem requests DOJ probe on law enforcement use of facial recognition technology Clyburn: I'll run for Speaker if Pelosi doesn't have enough votes to win The Hill's Morning Report — GOP seeks to hold Trump’s gains in Midwest states MORE (D-La.) last week said the proposal could disenfranchise members of Congress.

“Passage of the reforms in their current form would disenfranchise elected officials for no substantive reason and would create unnecessary competition between those elected and their constituent,” Richmond wrote in a letter to DNC chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE.