Senate GOP targets musicians Ben Folds, Jason Isbell as 'unhinged left' ahead of rally for Dem candidate

The political arm of the Senate GOP on Monday slammed musical artists Ben Folds and Jason Isbell as members of the "unhinged left" ahead of a rally where they will perform in support of Tennessee Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) pointed to Folds's support of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersBoogeywomen — GOP vilifies big-name female Dems RealClearPolitics editor: Moderate Democrats are losing even when they win Sanders tests his brand in Florida MORE (I-Vt.) in the 2016 presidential race and an anti-Trump comment by Isbell as evidence of "how far to the left Phil Bredesen is."

"Despite Bredesen’s moderate act, he continues to embrace people who have made it a habit of insulting the Tennessee voters who proudly supported President Trump Donald John TrumpArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Alyssa Milano protests Kavanaugh in 'Handmaid's Tale' costume Bomb in deadly Yemen school bus attack was manufactured by US firm: report MORE,” NRSC spokesman Michael McAdams said in the statement. “Today’s fundraiser is the latest example that Phil Bredesen is completely out-of-touch with a majority of Tennesseans.”

Bredesen, who is running against Rep. Marsha Blackburn Marsha BlackburnElection Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Top Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP The Hill's Morning Report: Trump tries to rescue Ohio House seat as GOP midterm fears grow MORE (R), served as the state's governor from 2003 to 2011, making him the last Democrat to win statewide office in deep-red Tennessee.

Democratic strategists have argued he could be uniquely positioned take back the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Bob Corker Robert (Bob) Phillips CorkerSen. Warner to introduce amendment limiting Trump’s ability to revoke security clearances White House weighs clawing back State, foreign aid funding Rand Paul to ask Trump to lift sanctions on Russian leaders MORE, who is retiring.

Bredesen's campaign responded to the NRSC's comments noting that Folds played at the Republican National Convention and saying “the swamp” should take a closer look at Blackburn's “ties to hate groups and Russian nationals.”

“Jason Isbell is a champion for working men and women," Laura Zapata, Bredesen's communications director, said in a statement to local outlet The Tennessean. "Ben Folds is a leading advocate for arts education and he even played at the Republican National Convention. The swamp needs to spend less time worrying about these popular recording artists and more time looking into Marsha Blackburn’s ties to hate groups and Russian nationals, and her illegal coordination with dark-money groups in Washington.”