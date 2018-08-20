Chelsea Clinton: Politics a 'definite maybe' in the future

Chelsea Clinton on Monday indicated she has not ruled out an eventual run for office, referring to politics as a "definite maybe" in the future.

Clinton added the move is a "definite no now" during an event at the Edinburgh international book festival, where she is promoting her new children's book about activism, according to The Guardian.

"At the federal level, as much as I abhor so much of what President Trump is doing, I have a great amount of gratitude for what my congresswoman and my senators are doing to try to stop him at every point," Clinton said, referring to Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.).

“I think my family ... is being really well represented," she said. "But if that were to change, if my city councilor were to retire, if my congresswoman were to retire, my senators, and I thought that I could make a positive impact, then I think I would really have to ask my answer to that question [of whether to run for office]."

“For me it’s a definite no now but it’s a definite maybe in the future because who knows what the future is going to bring?” she added.

Clinton is the daughter of former President Clinton and former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. She often speaks out against the Trump administration and the president himself.

"I’m outraged every day by something our president has done or said or left undone or neglected, or who he has recently bullied on Twitter or television," Clinton said on Monday.

“For me, sometimes, I think I’m just so fundamentally my mother’s daughter that I’m far more outraged by the Trump administration ripping children away from their families at the border and not having reunified those children with their families now for months, than I am about anything he has ever done to my families,” she said, referring to the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" policy which resulted in the separation of more than 2,500 migrant children from their parents at the southern border.