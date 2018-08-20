Ex-Trump lawyer warned for second time over excessive campaign contributions: report

President Trump Donald John TrumpArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Alyssa Milano protests Kavanaugh in 'Handmaid's Tale' costume Bomb in deadly Yemen school bus attack was manufactured by US firm: report MORE’s former personal lawyer in the Russia probe has been warned by the Federal Election Commission (FEC) after he exceeded donation limits to the president’s campaign for a second time, The Washington Post reported Monday.

John Dowd, who resigned from the president’s legal team in March, already met the contribution limit for this election cycle, according to FEC records. However, he made two separate donations in April and May totaling another $3,700, prompting a warning.

The Washington Post reported that Dowd responded to the FEC’s warning that he was “not aware” that he had exceeded contribution limits.

A representative for the Trump campaign told The Post that Dowd’s additional donations were refunded.





Individuals are able to donate $2,700 for a primary election cycle and another $2,700 for the general election, for a total of $5,400 per candidate per election

Dowd donated $3,000 to Trump last year for the primary cycle, and contributed another $3,000 for the general election cycle, putting him over both limits, according to FEC data.

He received a notification in March that he was in excess of the limits. His attorney told the FEC at the time that the commission’s software was to blame, according to the Post.

Dowd was reportedly among dozens of donors who went over the maximum contribution threshold.

Dowd left Trump's legal team amid differences in how to handle special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election. Prior to his departure, he released a statement calling for an end to the special counsel probe, signaling a more aggressive posture by Trump’s team toward the investigation.

That attitude has been carried on by his successors, Rudy Giuliani and Emmet Flood.