Clinton to headline trio of DNC fundraisers: report

Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Santorum: Mueller could avoid charges of McCarthyism by investigating DOJ, FBI Giuliani claims McGahn was a 'strong witness' for Trump MORE will headline three major fundraisers for the Democratic National Committee (DNC) this fall ahead of the upcoming midterm elections, NBC News reported Monday.

Clinton, who lost to President Trump Donald John TrumpArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Alyssa Milano protests Kavanaugh in 'Handmaid's Tale' costume Bomb in deadly Yemen school bus attack was manufactured by US firm: report MORE as the Democratic nominee in the 2016 election, will attend events in San Francisco, Chicago and New York. The gatherings are being billed as "intimate dinners with discussion," NBC reported, with the first event scheduled for September in California.

A Democratic source close to Clinton told NBC that the former secretary of State and U.S. senator also plans to fundraise for select women running in key congressional races.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fundraisers mark Clinton wading further into this year's midterms as Election Day approaches.

She made the maximum $5,000 contribution to 19 different Democratic House candidates earlier this year through her political organization, Onward Together. Of those, 11 are running against incumbent Republicans in districts Clinton won in 2016.

She also contributed $5,000 to four different secretary of state candidates up for election in November, according to campaign finance filings with the Federal Election Commission.

While Clinton has yet to make a public appearance on the campaign trail ahead of November’s midterms, she has remained in the political spotlight since the 2016 election.

The former first lady has given multiple speeches and been critical via Twitter of the president's rhetoric and his administration's policies.

Trump has also ensured Clinton remains relevant, regularly questioning during his diatribes against special counsel Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE why she is not still under investigation for her use of a private email server as secretary of State.