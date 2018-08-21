Consultant secures Democratic nomination in Wyoming House race

Consultant Greg Hunter won the Wyoming Democratic House nomination to challenge Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyRepublicans become entangled by family feuds over politics Lawmakers clash over future of coal Hillicon Valley: New FTC chief eyes shake up of tech regulation | Lawmakers target Google, Huawei partnership | Microsoft employees voice anger over ICE contract MORE (R-Wyo.) in November, edging out immigration attorney Travis Helm in the primary.

With 92 percent of precincts reporting, the Associated Press called the race for Hunter, who carried 61 percent of the vote.

Hunter, a Laramie-based consultant, has touted his work with federal agencies and has campaigned on a message of preserving access to public lands and expanding Medicaid in Wyoming. He also supports the “Medicare for All” proposal popularized by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Azar defends approach on drug rebates | Trump presses Senate to act quickly on opioid crisis | Kentucky governor's Medicaid lawsuit tossed Poll finds Libertarian Senate candidate running ahead of GOP in New Mexico Senate GOP targets musicians Ben Folds, Jason Isbell as 'unhinged left' ahead of rally for Dem candidate MORE (I-Vt.).

He will face Cheney, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in the November general election.

Cheney easily secured the Republican nomination in her primary on Tuesday, setting her up to seek a second-term in the House. She is expected to sail to re-election in November.

Wyoming is among the deepest-red states in the country. Voters in the state have not elected a Democrat to the House since 1976, and Wyoming handed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump threatens ex-intel official's clearance, citing comments on CNN Protesters topple Confederate monument on UNC campus Man wanted for threatening to shoot Trump spotted in Maryland MORE his largest margin of victory of any state in the 2016 election.