Trump endorses conservative mega-donor in Wyoming GOP gubernatorial primary

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump threatens ex-intel official's clearance, citing comments on CNN Protesters topple Confederate monument on UNC campus Man wanted for threatening to shoot Trump spotted in Maryland MORE offered an eleventh-hour endorsement on Tuesday to conservative mega-donor Foster Friess in Wyoming's GOP gubernatorial primary.

"To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment," Trump tweeted. "Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!"

The endorsement came as voters in Wyoming headed to the polls for the state's primaries. Friess, who made his fortune in investment and asset management, is vying against a crowded GOP field in Tuesday's gubernatorial primary.

His most significant challenger is Wyoming state Treasurer Mark Gordon, who remains the only candidate in the race with extensive experience in public office.

Trump's endorsement is likely to pack a powerful punch in Wyoming, especially in a Republican primary. Voters in the state gave Trump his largest margin in the country in the 2016 presidential election.

Friess previously secured the endorsement of Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. Donald (Don) John TrumpTrump tweets raise questions about why Manafort jury isn't sequestered Giuliani: Trump Tower meeting was 'originally for the purpose of getting information about Clinton' Bannon: If Trump knew about Trump Tower meeting ‘you have to question it’ MORE, who penned an op-ed earlier this month in the Casper Star-Tribune in which he called Friess “a true partner to President Trump in pursuing the Make America Great Again agenda.”

Since announcing his candidacy in April, Friess has sought to talk up his ties to the Trump administration, including to officials such as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Michael (Mike) Richard PompeoTwo men arrested for allegedly spying for Iran in US China moves to keep buying Iranian oil despite US sanctions: report US-Russia cooperation could ensure safer repatriation of Syrian refugees MORE and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke Ryan Keith ZinkeSanders tests his brand in Florida Overnight Energy: Court orders EPA to enforce chemical safety rule | Dem says Zinke would 'sell' his grandkids for the oil industry | EPA reportedly poised to unveil climate rule replacement Washington governor says Zinke would 'sell his grandchildren for the oil industry' MORE.

Friess is a well-known donor in conservative circles. Even as he campaigned for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in Wyoming, he gave to campaigns nationwide, including that of Rep. Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyRepublicans become entangled by family feuds over politics Lawmakers clash over future of coal Hillicon Valley: New FTC chief eyes shake up of tech regulation | Lawmakers target Google, Huawei partnership | Microsoft employees voice anger over ICE contract MORE (R-Wyo.), who is expected to easily win her primary on Tuesday.