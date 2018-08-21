Elizabeth Warren says focused on Senate race, not 'on running for president in 2020'

© Getty Images
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care: Azar defends approach on drug rebates | Trump presses Senate to act quickly on opioid crisis | Kentucky governor's Medicaid lawsuit tossed Trump lauds ICE at White House event Trump calls for public officials to praise ICE, Border Patrol agents MORE (D-Mass.) said Tuesday she's focused on her Senate race in November and not on "running for president in 2020."
“I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018," Warren told reporters during an appearance at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
"We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls. I’m all across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," she continued as she replied to a question from a reporter.
ADVERTISEMENT
Warren is largely seen as considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, in what is expected to be a crowded field that could potential include party heavyweights such as former Vice President Joe BidenJoseph (Joe) Robinette BidenBiden endorses first Latina attorney general candidate in Arizona Bernie Sanders socialism moves to Democratic mainstream Biden: Aretha Franklin was 'part of the soul of the civil rights movement' MORE, Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisTrump lauds ICE at White House event The Hill's Morning Report — Trump showcases ICE ahead of midterm elections 2020 hopefuls skeptical of criminal justice deal with Trump MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersOvernight Health Care: Azar defends approach on drug rebates | Trump presses Senate to act quickly on opioid crisis | Kentucky governor's Medicaid lawsuit tossed Poll finds Libertarian Senate candidate running ahead of GOP in New Mexico Senate GOP targets musicians Ben Folds, Jason Isbell as 'unhinged left' ahead of rally for Dem candidate MORE (I-Vt.), and Sen. Kirsten GillibrandKirsten Elizabeth GillibrandTrump lauds ICE at White House event Trump calls for public officials to praise ICE, Border Patrol agents Chelsea Clinton: Politics a 'definite maybe' in the future MORE (D-N.Y.).
"And actually, I’m going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020," Warren added during her appearance.
"The important fight coming up right now is the midterm elections. And that’s true in Massachusetts — it’s true all across this country. Control of the House and the Senate, who is going to represent us for the next two years, is powerfully important. So I’m focused on 2018 and I’m going to stay focused on 2018.”
Warren is widely expected to win her Senate race in November. The senator leads comfortably in the last several polls taken, including a June WBUR/Mass Inc. poll that showed her beating likely Republican candidate Beth Lindstrom, 55 percent to 19 percent.
Tags Kirsten Gillibrand Elizabeth Warren Bernie Sanders Kamala Harris Joe Biden 2020 presidential race