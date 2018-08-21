Elizabeth Warren says focused on Senate race, not 'on running for president in 2020'

“I am not running for president in 2020. I am running for the Senate in 2018," Warren told reporters during an appearance at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

"We now have 74 more days until the election. I am taking nothing for granted. I have just done 34 town halls. I’m all across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts," she continued as she replied to a question from a reporter.

"And actually, I’m going to make this pitch; it is really important that we focus on midterm elections and stop acting like the only important shiny object in the room is 2020," Warren added during her appearance.

"The important fight coming up right now is the midterm elections. And that’s true in Massachusetts — it’s true all across this country. Control of the House and the Senate, who is going to represent us for the next two years, is powerfully important. So I’m focused on 2018 and I’m going to stay focused on 2018.”

Warren is widely expected to win her Senate race in November. The senator leads comfortably in the last several polls taken, including a June WBUR/Mass Inc. poll that showed her beating likely Republican candidate Beth Lindstrom, 55 percent to 19 percent.