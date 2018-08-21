Crowd chants 'lock her up' at Trump rally in West Virginia

The crowd at President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump threatens ex-intel official's clearance, citing comments on CNN Protesters topple Confederate monument on UNC campus Man wanted for threatening to shoot Trump spotted in Maryland MORE’s West Virginia rally broke into chants of “lock her up” on Tuesday night.

The chants were in response to GOP Senate candidate Patrick Morrissey’s comments on former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonClinton to headline trio of DNC fundraisers: report Allegations of ‘Trump TV’ distract from real issues at Broadcasting Board of Governors Chelsea Clinton: Politics a 'definite maybe' in the future MORE, but came just hours after two of Trump’s former allies were found guilty and pleaded guilty to crimes, respectively.

Morrissey criticized Sen. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinDems to challenge Kavanaugh for White House records Overnight Health Care: Senate takes up massive HHS spending bill next week | Companies see no sign of drugmakers cutting prices, despite Trump claims | Manchin hits opponent on ObamaCare lawsuit Manchin hits opponent on ObamaCare lawsuit with new ad MORE (D-W.V.) for his praise of Clinton, saying that he called her “warm, compassionate, engaging.”

“Can you actually believe that?” Morrissey said, at which point the crowd began the chant.

The crowd also chanted “drain the swamp.”

WATCH: Hours after former Trump aides are convicted and pleaded guilty in federal court, crowd at Trump rally in West Virginia shouts "drain the swamp!" and "lock her up!" pic.twitter.com/GtFOmf3z7S — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 21, 2018

Former Trump campaign managerwas found guilty on eight of 18 felony counts. The other 10 were declared a mistrial.

At the same time, longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen entered a guilty plea for eight charges of bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance law violations. He also told the court that he violated campaign finance law at the direction of a candidate for federal office in order to influence the 2016 election.

As Cohen left the courthouse earlier Tuesday afternoon, people chanted “lock him up.”