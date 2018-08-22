Ariz. GOP Senate hopeful: McCain, Flake ‘contributed’ in Iowa woman’s death

Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kelli Ward on Tuesday said Arizona Sens. John McCain John Sidney McCainPoll: Voters less likely to support Collins if she votes to confirm Kavanaugh Microsoft: Russia attempted hack of Senate, conservative think tanks Senate emerges as obstacle to Trump’s 'Space Force' MORE (R) and Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeGOP senator: Trump can’t run Mueller probe Biden endorses first Latina attorney general candidate in Arizona Primary challenge to Trump? It could help him in 2020 MORE (R), as well as her primary opponent Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump stays out of Arizona's ugly and costly GOP fight States are stepping up to end animal testing in cosmetics while federal legislation stalls GOP Senate candidate truncates Trump tweet in campaign mailer MORE (R), helped "contribute" to the death of an Iowa woman who was allegedly killed by an undocumented immigrant.

Ward called McSally an “amnesty advocate” and said that Arizona needs “true leadership in the Senate.”

"The lack of leadership & courage by open border senators like (Arizona Republicans Flake and McCain) amnesty advocate Martha McSally contribute to these senseless deaths," Ward tweeted on Tuesday, linking to an article about the murdered woman, Mollie Tibbetts. "We need true leadership in the Senate to #BuildTheWall & secure our borders!"

The lack of leadership & courage by open border senators like @JeffFlake, @SenJohnMcCain, & #amnesty advocate Martha McSally contribute to these senseless deaths. We need true leadership in the Senate to #BuildTheWall & secure our borders! #VoteWard #AZSEN https://t.co/dZIkQWB8YJ — Dr. Kelli Ward (@kelliwardaz) August 21, 2018

A spokeswoman for McSally said she would not "dignify" Ward's comment with a response, The Arizona Republic reported.

National reports have closely followed the search for Tibbetts, who disappeared in July.

Her body was discovered on Tuesday, and police have arrested suspect Cristhian Bahena Rivera. Rivera is an undocumented immigrant and Mexican national, fueling talking points for border security advocates.

McCain and Flake have both long advocated for comprehensive immigration reform, even collaborating with Democrats in the 2013 "Gang of Eight," a group of lawmakers dedicated to passing legislation on the issue.

McCain has been undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer at his home in Arizona.

Ward has frequently targeted McSally on the issue of immigration and has positioned herself as a fervent supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpConsultant secures Democratic nomination in Wyoming House race Wyoming treasurer wins GOP gubernatorial nod, beating Trump-backed rival Trump to announce NAFTA 'handshake' deal on Thursday: report MORE and his policies.

An August poll showed McSally with an 8-point lead over Ward heading into the Aug. 28 primary.

This week, Ward hit the road for a "Road to Victory" bus tour alongside Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar Paul Anthony GosarArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Ariz. rep lobbied for Senate seat day after McCain was hospitalized: report Lawmakers clash over future of coal MORE (R), Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Health Care: Collins says Kavanaugh sees Roe v. Wade as 'settled law' | Insurers back pricing disclosure measure | Pfizer extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage On The Money: Manafort found guilty of tax, bank fraud | Trump says verdict has 'nothing' to do with collusion | Cohen pleads guilty on eight counts | Senators, Trump officials clash on Russia sanctions Democrats decry Trump's plan to replace Obama's clean power regulations MORE (R-Ky.) and Rep. Steve King Steven (Steve) Arnold KingArizona GOP Senate candidate defends bus tour with far-right activist Iowa Dem candidate on Pelosi: 'Definitely' time for new leadership Full interview: Democratic candidate J.D. Scholten talks about his run against Steve King in Iowa's 4th Congressional District MORE (R-Iowa).