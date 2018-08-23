Election handicapper moves 10 races toward Dems

Election handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball shifted 10 House races toward Democrats on Thursday, including the election involving recently indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter Duncan Duane HunterOvernight Defense: Duncan Hunter refusing to step down from committees | Trump awards Medal of Honor to widow of airman | Pentagon names pick for Mideast commander 10 ways Duncan Hunter allegedly misused campaign funds Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE (R-Calif.).

The handicapper moved Hunter’s race in California’s 50th Congressional District from a “safe Republican” seat to “leans Republican.”

The Department of Justice alleged in an indictment Tuesday against Hunter and his wife, Margaret Hunter, that the GOP congressman used campaign funds to purchase trips to Italy and Hawaii, pay for his family's dental work, his children's tuition and international travel for nearly a dozen relatives.

Elsewhere on the map, the Crystal Ball moved races involving Reps. Don Young Donald (Don) Edwin YoungDunleavy, Begich win party nods in 3-way race for Alaska governor Alaska congressional candidate has never visited the state: AP Overnight Energy: New EPA head looks to reassure staff | New round of ex-Pruitt staffers leave | House votes to overhaul fisheries law | Trump rips Germany for pipeline deal with Russia MORE (R-Alaska) and Pete Olson Peter (Pete) Graham OlsonWorst-case scenario for House GOP is 70-seat wipeout May brings key primaries across nation Lawmakers introduce bipartisan AI legislation MORE (R-Texas) from “safe Republican” to “likely Republican.” The forecaster did the same with an open seat in Texas’s 2nd Congressional District.

Reps. Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisGOP super PAC expands field program to 40 districts Cook shifts House race of lawmaker who bought multimillion dollar yacht away from GOP Jordan weathering political storm, but headwinds remain MORE (R-Ill.), Randy Hultgren Randall (Randy) Mark HultgrenGOP super PAC expands field program to 40 districts On The Money: Trump doubles down on shutdown threat | Trump reportedly weighing big tax cut for the rich | Chamber says helping all sectors hit by tariffs would cost B GOP frets Trump tariffs will hit midterm prospects MORE (R-Ill.) and Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) had their races shifted from “likely Republican” to “leans Republican.”

A trio of seats moved from "leans Republican" to "toss-up," including Rep. Tom MacArthur Thomas (Tom) Charles MacArthurElection Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' Cook Political Report moves 4 GOP seats to 'toss-up' category GOP runs into Trump tax law in New Jersey MORE’s (R-N.J.) race. The other seats moved into the category include Washington’s 8th District and North Carolina’s 9th District.

Republicans are seeking to stave off a Democratic push to retake control of the House and Senate in November. A RealClearPolitics average of polls shows Democrats with a 6.6 point lead over Republicans in the generic congressional ballot.

Sabato’s managing editor Kyle Kondik said Democrats stand to solidify their favored status following developments this week involving former Trump associates Michael Cohen and Paul Manafort Paul John ManafortNYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' Manafort juror: One 'holdout' prevented jury from convicting Manafort on all 18 counts Hatch after Cohen plea deal: 'I think Trump is a much better person today than he was then' MORE.

"Previous developments related to Robert Mueller Robert Swan MuellerSasse: US should applaud choice of Mueller to lead Russia probe MORE’s investigation of the 2016 campaign and Russian involvement really haven’t," Kondik wrote. "But it would be wrong to look at what happened earlier this week and argue that the Cohen/Manafort news doesn’t mean anything to the battle for the House."

Cohen pleaded guilty to eight felony charges, including campaign finance violations that he said he made at the direction of a candidate for federal office. His statement implicated President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump praised White House defender who was fired for sexual harassment: report Cohen's father said he didn’t survive Holocaust to have his name 'sullied' by Trump: report NYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' MORE without naming him specifically.

Manafort was convicted on eight charges of bank fraud and tax fraud, while the judge declared a mistrial on 10 other counts after the jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict.