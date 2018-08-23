Bill Maher contributes $1 million to Democratic Senate super PAC

Bill Maher has contributed $1 million to a super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerOvernight Health Care: Dem Senate candidate opposes Medicare for All | HHS official compared abortion to Holocaust as a student | Sessions moves to block two doctors from prescribing opioids Dem Arizona Senate candidate opposes Medicare for All The Hill's Morning Report — Trump’s legal jeopardy mounts after Manafort, Cohen felony counts MORE (D-N.Y.) that focuses on electing Democrats to the Senate, Variety reported on Thursday.



“We sincerely thank Bill Maher for his generous donation,” said the PAC's president, J.B. Poersch, in a statement, according to Variety.

“Maher’s attention to our efforts this cycle underscores the building momentum and excitement for Democratic Senate candidates that we continue to see across the country. Every donation we receive is critical to help us ensure victory come Election Day.”



ADVERTISEMENT

The hefty reported donation to the Senate Majority PAC comes two months after Maher warned Democrats on his weekly HBO program, "Real Time," that they risked being outspent by rich GOP donors.

“Where are the billionaire liberals?” Maher asked on his show on June 23.

“Because Sheldon Adelson and that crowd — they give in the tens and hundreds of billions," he added. "Here’s our side: Bill Gates is worth $91 billion. Jeff Bezos, worth $141 billion. [Mark] Zuckerberg, who should feel guilty for helping Russia slide Trump into the White House, He’s worth $73 billion.”



Maher noted that between all of the aforementioned billionaires, their contributions for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCohen’s lawyer on Trump Tower meeting: Cohen was ‘present at a discussion with' Trump and Trump Jr. Lawyer: Cohen witnessed Trump's 'awareness' of hacked Dem emails before they were released Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE in 2016 were under $1 million.



“Cheap f---s!” Maher shouted. “I went through this in 2012 when I made that $1 million donation to Obama to let people know that you have to get in — the game is being played on the million-dollar level. It won’t do when you’re worth $141 billion to write a check for only $250,000, you cheap f---.”



Maher’s reported $1 million contribution to Senate Majority PAC is of the same amount he made in 2012 to a super PAC, Priorities USA, backing President Obama’s reelection campaign against Republican candidate Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyMitt Romney: Last 24 hours confirms ‘my faith in our justice system’ Political analyst: GOP 'bleeding educated, suburban voters' under Trump Prosecutors: Trump used 'sham' invoices to mask payments to Cohen MORE.



Last month, Maher also offered Romney $1 million to oust President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump praised White House defender who was fired for sexual harassment: report Cohen's father said he didn’t survive Holocaust to have his name 'sullied' by Trump: report NYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' MORE.



"I would gladly give Romney $1 million tomorrow if he would take over America. Swear to god!” Maher joked.



“I will become a Mormon, how about that?” the avowed atheist said.



Democrats appear positioned to take back the House in November, with recent polling showing the party leading on the generic ballot anywhere between 4 and 11 points.



In the Senate, however, where Maher's reported focus is, Republicans appear to be in a strong position to maintain control.

Ten Democratic senators are running for reelection this fall in states Trump won in 2016, five of which the president won by double digits.