Republican PAC slams Dem House candidate on sexual harassment allegations

The Congressional Leadership Fund, a Republican super PAC, released an ad Thursday against California Democratic House candidate Gil Cisneros citing sexual harassment allegations against him.

The 34-second ad details a claim made by Melissa Fazli, a Democratic state assembly candidate, that Cisneros invited himself to her hotel room and “demanded sex in exchange for supporting her campaign.”

“It’s wrong. It’s disgusting. Gil Cisneros, have you no shame?” the ad said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cisneros denied the claims in May shortly after they came out. He accused a primary opponent at the time of pushing the “falsehood.”

“Every news publication that has researched this allegation has found that Ms. Fazli’s story does not add up, and subsequently chose not to write about it,” the campaign said in a statement at the time.

A spokeswoman for the Cisneros campaign called the sexual harassment allegation "patently false" on Thursday.

“While Speaker Paul Ryan Paul Davis RyanOvernight Defense: Duncan Hunter refusing to step down from committees | Trump awards Medal of Honor to widow of airman | Pentagon names pick for Mideast commander Parkland’s David Hogg defends calling Pelosi ‘old’ Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE and Washington Republicans refuse to hold the Trump administration accountable, they have no problem using their special interest and dark money connections to politicize a patently false allegation,” said Daphne Sigala, a spokeswoman for the Cisneros campaign, in a statement to The Hill.

“This is politics at its worst and dangerously undermines the MeToo movement and the survivors who step forward with legitimate accusations," she added. "There are multiple eyewitnesses, including an Emmy award-winning Fox News television journalist, and photos of Cisneros’s whereabouts that contradict this allegation."

CLF is a Republican super PAC aimed at keeping the GOP majority in the House of Representatives.

Cisneros, a philanthropist and education advocate, is running in California’s 39th Congressional District to replace retiring Rep. Ed Royce Edward (Ed) Randall RoyceAllegations of ‘Trump TV’ distract from real issues at Broadcasting Board of Governors Steyer group launching 0,000 digital ad campaign targeting millennials It’s possible to protect national security without jeopardizing the economy MORE (R-Calif.). He will face off against Republican Young Kim in November.

The race to replace Royce is tight, with The Cook Political Report rating it as a “toss up,” but Democrats are hopeful of their chances to flip the seat after Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCohen’s lawyer on Trump Tower meeting: Cohen was ‘present at a discussion with' Trump and Trump Jr. Lawyer: Cohen witnessed Trump's 'awareness' of hacked Dem emails before they were released Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE won the district by 8.6 points in 2016.

It is unclear what impact the allegations will have on the race. Kim and Cisneros prevailed in California's "jungle" primary in June, finishing first and second, respectively.