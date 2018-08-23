Poll: Dems hold double-digit leads in Pennsylvania races for governor, Senate

Democrats in Pennsylvania's gubernatorial and Senate races are holding double-digit leads over their Republican opponents, according to an NBC News/Marist poll released Thursday.

Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.) holds a 14-point advantage among registered voters, leading his Republican challenger state Sen. Scott Wagner 54 to 40 percent. Six percent are undecided.

Wolf is buoyed by a 51 percent approval rating in the state while his opponent has a relatively low name recognition. Thirty percent of registered voters said they hadn’t heard of Wagner or didn’t know enough about him to render a judgment.

Sen. Bob Casey Robert (Bob) Patrick CaseyOvernight Defense: Duncan Hunter refusing to step down from committees | Trump awards Medal of Honor to widow of airman | Pentagon names pick for Mideast commander Trump awards posthumous Medal of Honor to family of fallen Air Force sergeant Top Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP MORE (D-Pa.) has a 15-point advantage over challenger Rep. Lou Barletta Louis (Lou) James BarlettaTop Koch official fires back at critics: We are not an 'appendage' of the GOP Dem senator: Media should stop covering Trump rallies like they're breaking news The Hill's Morning Report: Trump tries to rescue Ohio House seat as GOP midterm fears grow MORE (R-Pa.) at 53-38, with nine percent undecided.

Forty-eight percent said they have a favorable impression of Casey, while 30 percent said the same of Barletta.

Democrats in both races may be aided by poor ratings for President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump praised White House defender who was fired for sexual harassment: report Cohen's father said he didn’t survive Holocaust to have his name 'sullied' by Trump: report NYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' MORE and his policies in the state.

The poll found Trump has a 37 percent approval rating and a 53 percent disapproval rating in the state.

In addition, Trump’s tariffs are unpopular with nearly all demographic groups polled except for self-identified Republicans and Trump voters.

Forty-six percent believe tariffs with raise the cost of consumer goods and hurt the U.S. economy, while 28 percent think they will protect American jobs and help the economy.

Trump endorsed Barletta and has campaigned with him, but has not endorsed Wagner.

Trump narrowly won Pennsylvania by less than one percent in 2016.