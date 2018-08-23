Avenatti attends summer DNC meeting in Chicago

Michael Avenatti, the high-profile attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels and a possible 2020 presidential contender, attended the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) summer meeting in Chicago on Thursday.

Avenatti, who recently spoke at a political event in Iowa and who has planned trips to other key primary states, was set to meet Thursday with the DNC Ethnic Council according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Pictures of Avenatti speaking to journalists and meeting with DNC members peppered Twitter on Thursday afternoon, before Avenatti confirmed his meeting with the council, writing on Twitter that he was "looking forward to being there."

The attorney's public profile has risen in recent months amid a wave of television appearances and frequent public criticism of the president. Avenatti is representing Daniels in her defamation suit against President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump praised White House defender who was fired for sexual harassment: report Cohen's father said he didn’t survive Holocaust to have his name 'sullied' by Trump: report NYT: Trump after Cohen plea mused, 'How did we end up here?' MORE and his former lawyer, Michael Cohen. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says that she was paid by Cohen to keep quiet about an alleged 2006 affair with Trump.

Avenatti, who is also expected to meet with voters in early primary states, such as Florida, Ohio, South Carolina and New Hampshire, says he supports a "Medicare-for-All" style healthcare system and has called money "the root of all evil in politics."