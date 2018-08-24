Trump knocks Dem in Ohio governor's race: He was groomed by 'Pocahontas'

President Trump Donald John TrumpAustralian prime minister Malcolm Turnbull ousted by party rivals CNN's Cuomo clashes with Kellyanne Conway over Cohen hush-money payments Lawmaker who pushed to impeach Nixon: Trump ‘systematically’ abusing power MORE went after Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Richard Cordray Richard Adams CordrayPoll: Majority of likely voters support consumer bureau mission Election Countdown: Takeaways from too-close-to-call Ohio special election | Trump endorsements cement power but come with risks | GOP leader's race now rated as 'toss-up' | Record numbers of women nominated | Latino candidates get prominent role in 2020 Michigan race shows two parties on different trajectories MORE at a dinner for the state’s Republican Party on Friday evening, linking him to Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Treasury rules target blue-state workarounds to tax law | Senate approves sweeping defense, domestic spending bill | US imposes B in tariffs on Chinese goods | Panel narrowly approves consumer bureau pick Federalizing corporate governance is not the answer Senate panel narrowly approves Trump consumer bureau pick MORE (D-Mass.).

Trump's comments came while he backed Republican Mike DeWine, a former U.S. senator and currently Ohio’s attorney general, who is running against Cordray in a race that the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates as a “toss up.”

“So Mike [DeWine]’s running against a far-left candidate, and you know he was groomed by Pocahontas. The legendary Pocahontas…He was groomed by Elizabeth Warren. His name is Cordray, and he’s trouble,” Trump said in Columbus, Ohio.

Trump frequently refers to Warren as Pocahontas, a reference to her disputed claims that she is of Native-American descent.

Cordray was DeWine's predecessor as Ohio attorney general before joining the Obama administration to serve as the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) from 2012 to 2017.

Warren, who helped design the agency during the Obama administration, has endorsed Cordray's gubernatorial bid.

Trump claimed during his speech Friday that "Cordray will destroy your state. He spent the last six years in Washington trying to regulate community banks, you all know about it. Small businesses all over the place, they were going into oblivion."

"People were coming up to me, strong people, tough people with businesses that were one hundred years old, people that were pillars of their community, and they had tears in their eyes, what Cordray was doing. He was putting them out of business."

Trump and Cordray have feuded before. Earlier this year, after Trump slammed the Democratic candidate as a "socialist," Cordray fired back, saying, "All your name calling won't stop me from fighting those who want to cheat Ohio families."