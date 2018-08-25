DNC planning presidential primary TV debates for 2019: report

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is in the "very early stages" of planning for a series of televised debates in 2019, a party official said Saturday.

The Associated Press reports that a DNC official says the party is planning for several debates to occur months before the first primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire vote.

The move, directed by DNC Chairman Tom Perez Thomas Edward PerezClinton’s top five vice presidential picks Government social programs: Triumph of hope over evidence Labor’s 'wasteful spending and mismanagement” at Workers’ Comp MORE, is meant to allow the party to effectively choose from a field of candidates that the AP reports could range as high as two dozen.

“The DNC’s goal is to have a debate process that is transparent, fair, impartial and inclusive,” senior party adviser Mary Beth Cahill told the AP.

Vice Chairman Michael Blake added to the news service that the party is studying the 2016 Republican party primary for lessons to be learned about winnowing down a large field of candidates without appearing to play favorites.

“It’s hard with that many,” Blake told the AP. “Are we starting to talk about it and think about it? Yes. Are we anywhere close to resolved? No.”

The first Democratic primary debate of the 2016 election cycle was held in October 2015. During the primary, then-DNC Chairwoman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz Deborah (Debbie) Wasserman SchultzTrump-Justice feud deepens Lawmakers aim to use spending bill to block offshore drilling GOP lawmaker 'outraged' after being denied entry to migrant children's shelter MORE (D-Fla.) was criticized by supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) Sanders'Bad Lip Reading' mocks White House press briefings Biden’s midterm strategy has a presidential feel DNC to confront fate of superdelegates after bitter 2016 fight MORE (I-Vt.) for appearing to favor Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonWhite House aides think Trump will pardon Manafort: report 19 foreign nationals charged with illegally voting in 2016 election CBS News elections and surveys director: It's incumbent for pollsters to be as transparent as possible MORE in the contest, and debate timing was scrutinized for the appearance of favoritism.

Wasserman Schultz eventually resigned as DNC chair just before the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

A large field of lesser-known Democratic candidates is expected in the 2020 election cycle, and prominent members of the party including Sanders, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten Elizabeth GillibrandLawmakers offer support for McCain after he discontinues cancer treatment Trump: Dems want to abolish ICE, I want to abolish ISIS Poll: Trump trails Biden, Sanders, Warren in potential 2020 matchups MORE (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump knocks Dem in Ohio governor's race: He was groomed by 'Pocahontas' Biden’s midterm strategy has a presidential feel Progressive activist: Trump signaling 'green light' for corruption MORE (D-Mass.) are all thought to be considering runs for president.

The DNC is set to vote on proposals this weekend at the party's summer meeting, including on a proposal supported by Perez to vastly reduce the influence of superdelegates in the party.