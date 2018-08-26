Boston Globe endorses progressive challenger vying for Ocasio-Cortez-style upset of Dem lawmaker

The Boston Globe on Sunday endorsed progressive congressional candidate Ayanna Pressley, who is seeking to unseat longtime Democratic lawmaker Rep. Michael Capuano Michael (Mike) Everett CapuanoPelosi sees defections from an unusual quarter — the left The Hill's Morning Report — Trump heads to New York to shore-up GOP districts Report: 50 Dem House candidates oppose Pelosi for speaker MORE in the midterm elections.

The Globe’s editorial board praised Pressley, a Boston City councilor, for her “deep commitment to justice and equality, but also a talent for perceiving concrete opportunities to make things better.”

“[Pressley] has rare political talents, combining personal charisma with a shrewd understanding of how to translate values into policy,” the Globe wrote.

Pressley, the first woman of color to be elected to the Boston City Council, has also been endorsed by Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey , and has the support of New York Democratic socialist candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pressley’s campaign bears similarities to Ocasio-Cortez’s. She unseated Democratic Rep. Joseph Crowley in his New York district earlier this year.

Her victory sent shockwaves through Washington, and many see the Pressley-Capuano race as a potential next race in which a progressive candidate could unseat an establishment incumbent.

The Globe praised Pressley for her efforts to reduce racial and economic inequality in the district, her work for women’s rights and sexual assault victims and her knowledge of constituent issues.

“The district … needs an advocate in touch with the everyday experiences of the district’s residents, including the most vulnerable,” the Globe wrote. “Pressley is a proven advocate with an understanding of the needs of the district, and she would be a fresh voice in Congress.”