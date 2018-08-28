FBI to talk to Maxine Waters’s opponent about posting of fake refugee resettlement letter

The FBI plans to talk to Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters Maxine Moore WatersBrazile: GOP talking about impeachment more than Dems Trump turmoil is now Wall Street's wild card Impeachment debate moves to center of midterm fight MORE’s (Calif.) 2018 Republican challenger about a letter he tweeted that falsely says Waters wants to settle up to 41,000 refugees in her district, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Omar Navarro (R), Waters’s November opponent, told the Times he will meet with the FBI at his campaign office in California.

In December, Navarro tweeted a fake letter that appeared to have Waters's signature that says she is creating a program to settle “41k refugees” in her district, which is centered in Los Angeles County.

Waters asked the Justice Department to investigate the source of the letter.

Navarro told the newspaper in December that someone sent the letter to his campaign on Facebook. He also told the Times that he didn’t vet the letter, and he has not deleted the tweet.

“I don’t know why they are looking into me since I’m not the one who fabricated the letter,” Navarro told the Times on Monday.

Navarro wrote Monday on Twitter that he only tweeted “according to this document asking a question.”

"Let’s get this straight I tweet a letter which says Maxine Waters wants to bring 41,000 Somali refugees. I only tweet according to this document asking a question. Now the FBI is on me for her complaint. She threatens the president and his supporters and no investigation on her,” he wrote.

Waters, a frequent critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE, reportedly said she "would take Trump out" during an event in New York City last October. The congresswoman and president have engaged in a number of testy exchanges since Trump took office.

Navarro tweeted again Tuesday, saying he “can’t be intimidated.”

Waters and Navarro previously faced off for the congressional seat in 2016, when Waters won by more than a 50-point margin.