Flake: 'I hope' McSally wins bid to succeed me

Retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcConnell demurs on renaming Senate building after McCain Trump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Arizona GOP Senate candidate compares political correctness to cancer days after McCain's death MORE (R-Ariz.) on Tuesday backed Rep. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Arizona GOP Senate candidate compares political correctness to cancer days after McCain's death GOP Arizona Senate candidate suggested McCain family statement on cancer treatment was meant to hurt her campaign MORE (R-Ariz.) in her bid to replace him, hours before polls were set to close in her Republican Senate primary.

“I think McSally will win. I hope she does. That’s the only shot that obviously Republicans have to hold on to the seat, but it’s even difficult then. This is going to be a hard-fought general election,” Flake told reporters.

Flake continued on AZ primary: "...and I think long term if we don’t appeal to a broader electorate and quit trying to drill down harder on the base and just you know give into the politics of anger and resentment, we’re gonna lose big time long term.” — Jason Donner (@jason_donner) August 28, 2018

Flake, a vocal critic of President Trump Donald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE who announced last fall that he would retire after this Congress, offered his support for McSally as she pushed to pull out a win in Tuesday's Senate GOP primary.

ADVERTISEMENT

McSally is facing off against two conservative firebrands, former state Sen. Kelli Ward and former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, for a chance to compete in the November general election for the seat being vacated by Flake.

All three candidates competing in Tuesday's Republican primary have tried to tie themselves closely to Trump, who has relationships with each of the candidates.

Trump has declined to offer an endorsement in the race, though Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerBusinesses fear blowback from Russia sanctions bill Senate GOP campaign arm asking Trump to endorse McSally in Arizona: report When it comes to drone tech, wildfire officials need the rights tools for the job MORE (R-Colo.), the head of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, reportedly asked the president to back McSally in a recent phone call.

Ward has garnered negative headlines in recent days over her criticism of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainVietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion Senate chaplain thanks God for 'gift' of McCain Senate drapes McCain's desk in black cloth MORE (R-Ariz.), while Arpaio was pardoned by Trump after being convicted of contempt of court for refusing to end racial profiling of Hispanics during immigration arrests.

The winner of Tuesday's GOP primary is likely to face Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) in the fall. The three-term congresswoman is well-funded and has avoided a grueling and bitter primary.

A compilation of polls by RealClearPolitics shows Sinema leading all three GOP candidates in hypothetical matchups, but defeating McSally by the smallest margin of the three.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report lists the Senate race as a “toss up.”