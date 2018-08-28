Ariz. officials knew of issues with voting machines a day before Tuesday's primary

Arizona officials knew on Monday about issues plaguing voting machines at certain polling locations, a day before the state's primary elections, according to The Associated Press.

Polling sites across the state have faced technical difficulties throughout the day, as voters pick nominees for U.S. House and Senate seats, as well as state and local offices.

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said at a press conference Tuesday morning that his office had been alerted to issues with voting equipment when troubleshooters were testing polling sites on Monday, The Arizona Republic reported

Fontes said a contractor was supposed to provide more than 100 technicians, but only 70 were available, according to the Republic.

“I would be surprised if there were fewer than 100 (polling places impacted),” Fontes said.

Only four polling sites were down by 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the AP reported.

Fontes said the contractor in charge of the voting machines did not set them up on time at several locations.

More than 100 calls from voters have reported problems with the voting machines throughout the day on Tuesday, according to the AP.

Most Arizona voters have reportedly already cast their primary election ballots early, but the malfunctions have disrupted voters who tried to vote on Tuesday.

