Ariz. officials knew of issues with voting machines a day before Tuesday's primary

Arizona officials knew on Monday about issues plaguing voting machines at certain polling locations, a day before the state's primary elections, according to The Associated Press.
Polling sites across the state have faced technical difficulties throughout the day, as voters pick nominees for U.S. House and Senate seats, as well as state and local offices.
Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes said at a press conference Tuesday morning that his office had been alerted to issues with voting equipment when troubleshooters were testing polling sites on Monday, The Arizona Republic reported.
Fontes said a contractor was supposed to provide more than 100 technicians, but only 70 were available, according to the Republic.
“I would be surprised if there were fewer than 100 (polling places impacted),” Fontes said.
Only four polling sites were down by 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the AP reported.
Fontes said the contractor in charge of the voting machines did not set them up on time at several locations.
More than 100 calls from voters have reported problems with the voting machines throughout the day on Tuesday, according to the AP.
Most Arizona voters have reportedly already cast their primary election ballots early, but the malfunctions have disrupted voters who tried to vote on Tuesday.
The state's GOP Senate primary has attracted attention for what many see as a three-way contest to woo Trump voters. The race includes former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, whom Trump pardoned last year, and former state Sen. Kelli Ward, who has worked hard to attract hard-line conservatives. Rep. Martha McSallyMartha Elizabeth McSallyTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Arizona GOP Senate candidate compares political correctness to cancer days after McCain's death GOP Arizona Senate candidate suggested McCain family statement on cancer treatment was meant to hurt her campaign MORE (R-Ariz.) is largely favored to win the race above both Trump loyalists, and on Tuesday received an endorsement from Sen. Jeff FlakeJeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeMcConnell demurs on renaming Senate building after McCain Trump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Arizona GOP Senate candidate compares political correctness to cancer days after McCain's death MORE (R-Ariz.), whose seat they are vying for.
Trump has not endorsed any of the candidates as of Tuesday afternoon.
The Arizona primary comes just days after Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainVietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion Senate chaplain thanks God for 'gift' of McCain Senate drapes McCain's desk in black cloth MORE (R-Ariz.) died from an aggressive form of brain cancer. The state's governor, Doug Ducey (R), is scheduled to appoint his replacement following his burial.