Poll: Scott Walker trails Democratic challenger by 2 points

Wisconsin Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tony Evers's advantage over incumbent Gov. Scott Walker (R) stands at just 2 percentage points ahead of November’s election, according to a new poll.

Evers has the support of 46 percent of voters in a Suffolk University poll conducted for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, while 44 percent plan to cast ballots for Walker. Evers's advantage is within the survey’s 4-point margin of error.

Most previous polls have shown Evers with leads ranging from 5 to 13 percent. A Marquette University poll published last week, however, showed Evers and Walker in a tie, with both receiving support from 46 percent of likely voters.

Evers leads by 5.4 points in a RealClearPolitics average of polling.

Evers, Wisconsin’s superintendent of public instruction, won the Democratic primary for governor earlier this month. Walker is running for reelection to a third term.

The new Suffolk poll found that Evers has a sizable advantage among women, with 56 percent saying they plan to vote for him compared to 35 percent who say they'll support Walker.

Suffolk conducted the poll with surveys of 500 likely Wisconsin voters from Aug. 18 to 24.