Live results: Arizona and Florida hold primaries

Voters in Florida and Arizona are heading to the polls on Tuesday for some of the last remaining primaries of the season.
Polls in Florida’s eastern time zone close at 7 p.m. EST, and at 8 p.m. EST in the state’s central time zone. In Oklahoma, polls also close at 8 p.m. In most parts of Arizona, polls close at 10 p.m. EST.
Dem Mucarsel-Powell to face Curbelo in top swing seat
8:30 p.m.
Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell cruised to victory in the Democratic primary, setting up a high-profile race against Rep. Carlos CurbeloCarlos Luis CurbeloCatholic advocacy group to protest Trump tax law at Mar-a-Lago Cook Political Report moves 4 GOP seats to 'toss-up' category GOP lawmaker: Every white suburban district in the country will be a swing district this year MORE (R-Fla.) in Florida’s 26th District.
Mucarsel-Powell, a former associate dean at Florida International University, garnered 64 percent of the vote, while her Democratic rival Demetries Grimes won 36 percent.
Mucarsel-Powell will now head into a tough race against Curbelo, who represents a south Florida district that went heavily for Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonTelling the truth may be the best legal option for President Trump If Trump did anything ‘illegal,’ so too did several of his predecessors Juan Williams: Gaming out the midterms MORE in 2016. It's considered a top seat that Democrats will need to win if they want to take back the House this fall.
But Curbelo has proven to be a formidable opponent and even Democratic polls show Mucarsel-Powell trailing the GOP congressman—though they pull even when voters are informed about both candidates' backgrounds.
Scott, Nelson match-up officially begins
8:20 p.m.
It’s no surprise that Florida Gov. Rick Scott prevailed in the GOP primary — especially since his only primary challenger was on the ballot in multiple states this cycle.
But Tuesday night officially marks the Senate race that will pit Scott against Sen. Bill NelsonClarence (Bill) William NelsonTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary 'Mass shooting' at Florida video game tournament: authorities Chamber launches ad attacking McCaskill for voting against GOP tax law MORE (D-Fla.) in what’s expected to be one of the most competitive races of the year.
Scott has already dumped in millions of his own money into the race, something he did in both of the gubernatorial races he narrowly won in 2010 and 2014. And recent polls show Scott inching up slightly ahead of the Democratic senator.
That’s left Nelson to play a bit of catch-up as he seeks a fourth term in the Senate. With nearly two months until the election and tons of ads released by his opponent, Nelson is finally up on the airwaves.
But the race is still wide open. And Scott, a close ally of President TrumpDonald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE, will have to navigate anti-Trump fervor in the state, which narrowly went for the president in 2016.
Soto defeats Grayson in Florida’s 9th District
8:15 p.m.
Rep. Darren SotoDarren Michael SotoParties fight for Puerto Rican vote in must-win Florida races Overnight Defense: Pompeo sees 'ways to go' before North Korea gives up nukes | Ex-astronaut slams Trump space force | Veteran's wife who faced deportation leaves for Mexico San Juan mayor endorses Nelson for reelection in Florida MORE (D-Fla.) clinched the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 9th District, defeating former Rep. Alan GraysonAlan Mark GraysonThe Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message Former Dem Rep. Alan Grayson to challenge for old House seat PolitiFact cancels Alan Grayson hire after backlash MORE (D-Fla.) who was looking to make a comeback in the race for his old seat.
AP called the race for Soto with 82 percent of precincts reporting. Soto won 65.7 percent of the vote, compared to Grayson who captured 34.3 percent.
Grayson, a liberal firebrand, frustrated the party by running against a fellow Democrat. He ran an aggressive campaign that attacked Soto's congressional and state legislative record.
Soto will face Republican Wayne Liebnitzky, who unsuccessfully ran against him in 2016. But Soto is expected to win a second term in November to a safely Democratic seat.
