Live results: Arizona and Florida hold primaries

Voters in Florida and Arizona are heading to the polls on Tuesday for some of the last remaining primaries of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Polls in Florida’s eastern time zone close at 7 p.m. EST, and at 8 p.m. EST in the state’s central time zone. In Oklahoma, polls also close at 8 p.m. In most parts of Arizona, polls close at 10 p.m. EST.

Follow The Hill's live coverage as results trickle in.

Dem Mucarsel-Powell to face Curbelo in top swing seat

8:30 p.m.

Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell cruised to victory in the Democratic primary, setting up a high-profile race against Rep. Carlos Curbelo Carlos Luis CurbeloCatholic advocacy group to protest Trump tax law at Mar-a-Lago Cook Political Report moves 4 GOP seats to 'toss-up' category GOP lawmaker: Every white suburban district in the country will be a swing district this year MORE (R-Fla.) in Florida’s 26th District.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former associate dean at Florida International University, garnered 64 percent of the vote, while her Democratic rival Demetries Grimes won 36 percent.

Mucarsel-Powell will now head into a tough race against Curbelo, who represents a south Florida district that went heavily for Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTelling the truth may be the best legal option for President Trump If Trump did anything ‘illegal,’ so too did several of his predecessors Juan Williams: Gaming out the midterms MORE in 2016. It's considered a top seat that Democrats will need to win if they want to take back the House this fall.

But Curbelo has proven to be a formidable opponent and even Democratic polls show Mucarsel-Powell trailing the GOP congressman—though they pull even when voters are informed about both candidates' backgrounds.

Scott, Nelson match-up officially begins

8:20 p.m.

It’s no surprise that Florida Gov. Rick Scott prevailed in the GOP primary — especially since his only primary challenger was on the ballot in multiple states this cycle.

But Tuesday night officially marks the Senate race that will pit Scott against Sen. Bill Nelson Clarence (Bill) William NelsonTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary 'Mass shooting' at Florida video game tournament: authorities Chamber launches ad attacking McCaskill for voting against GOP tax law MORE (D-Fla.) in what’s expected to be one of the most competitive races of the year.

Scott has already dumped in millions of his own money into the race, something he did in both of the gubernatorial races he narrowly won in 2010 and 2014. And recent polls show Scott inching up slightly ahead of the Democratic senator.

That’s left Nelson to play a bit of catch-up as he seeks a fourth term in the Senate. With nearly two months until the election and tons of ads released by his opponent, Nelson is finally up on the airwaves.

But the race is still wide open. And Scott, a close ally of President Trump Donald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE, will have to navigate anti-Trump fervor in the state, which narrowly went for the president in 2016.

Soto defeats Grayson in Florida’s 9th District

8:15 p.m.

Rep. Darren Soto Darren Michael SotoParties fight for Puerto Rican vote in must-win Florida races Overnight Defense: Pompeo sees 'ways to go' before North Korea gives up nukes | Ex-astronaut slams Trump space force | Veteran's wife who faced deportation leaves for Mexico San Juan mayor endorses Nelson for reelection in Florida MORE (D-Fla.) clinched the Democratic nomination in Florida’s 9th District, defeating former Rep. Alan Grayson Alan Mark GraysonThe Hill's Morning Report: Frustration mounts as Republicans blow up tax message Former Dem Rep. Alan Grayson to challenge for old House seat PolitiFact cancels Alan Grayson hire after backlash MORE (D-Fla.) who was looking to make a comeback in the race for his old seat.

AP called the race for Soto with 82 percent of precincts reporting. Soto won 65.7 percent of the vote, compared to Grayson who captured 34.3 percent.

Grayson, a liberal firebrand, frustrated the party by running against a fellow Democrat. He ran an aggressive campaign that attacked Soto's congressional and state legislative record.

Soto will face Republican Wayne Liebnitzky, who unsuccessfully ran against him in 2016. But Soto is expected to win a second term in November to a safely Democratic seat.

Trump-backed DeSantis wins GOP gubernatorial nod in Florida

8:11 p.m.

The win is the latest signal that Trump's endorsement carries a lot of weight among GOP primary voters. It also deals a blow to Putnam, a favorite son of Florida Republican politics who won a seat in the state House at age 22, and who appeared poised to one day take the governor's mansion.

DeSantis aligned himself closely with Trump, and the president returned the favor, urging voters in two separate tweets on Monday to vote for the Florida lawmaker.

Curbelo secures GOP nomination in FL-26

8:05 p.m.

Rep. Carlos Curbelo (R-Fla.) has secured the Republican nomination in Florida's 26th District. He faced only nominal opposition from longshot primary challenger Souraya Faas, who once lauded Syrian President Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin as "heroes" for fighting terrorism.

Curbelo is seeking re-election in a district won handily by Hillary Clinton in 2016 and is considered a key Democratic target this year. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is favored to win the Democratic primary, though that race has not yet been called.

Polls close in Oklahoma

8 p.m.

Polls are closing in Oklahoma, where two candidates, Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt, are duking it out for the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

Cornett and Stitt emerged as the top two vote-getters in the state's June primary. But neither candidate managed to break the 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

There are also runoff elections to secure either Democratic or Republican nominees in four of the state's five House districts.

Remaining Florida polls close

8 p.m.

Precincts are closing in Florida's panhandle, an hour behind the rest of the state.

While most of Florida sits in Eastern Standard Time, the far west part of the state is in Central time, and includes some of the most conservative parts of Florida.

First polls close in Florida

7 p.m.

Polls are closing in Florida's Eastern Time Zone – the vast majority of the state, including Miami, Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville.

That means results should be trickling in soon in the state's 26th and 27th Districts, both of which are currently held by Republicans but went for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Democrats consider those districts prime pickup territory in their quest to retake control of the House.

Also in the spotlight are the Democratic and Republican gubernatorial primaries, which will be a measure of progressive momentum in the state and the strength of President Trump's endorsement.

Polls will close in far-west Florida, which sits in the Central Time Zone, at 8 p.m. EST.