Trump-backed DeSantis wins GOP primary for Florida governor

DeSantis won the primary with 56 percent of the vote, compared to 38 percent for state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam (R), the Associated Press projected with 45 percent of precincts reporting.

The three-term congressman trailed Putnam badly in most polls earlier this year. But he vaulted ahead in late June, after President Trump endorsed him in an early-morning tweet . Trump appeared at a Tampa rally with DeSantis late last month.

The race to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Scott (R) is already one of the most expensive contests in the country, and both parties plan to spend millions more in the sprint toward Election Day.

Florida is a key presidential battleground state, and the next governor will have influence over congressional district maps that will be drawn after the next Census in 2020.

Republicans have had the upper hand in recent years, winning the last five gubernatorial elections. The last Democrat to win the governor’s mansion, Lawton Chiles, won his last re-election bid in 1994.