Trump-backed DeSantis wins GOP primary for Florida governor

Rep. Ron DeSantisRonald Dion DeSantisTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Dems see chance to cut into GOP governorships Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE won the Republican nomination for governor of Florida with the help of a timely endorsement from President TrumpDonald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE, beating out a better-known rival who had planned to run for office for years.
DeSantis won the primary with 56 percent of the vote, compared to 38 percent for state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam (R), the Associated Press projected with 45 percent of precincts reporting.
The three-term congressman trailed Putnam badly in most polls earlier this year. But he vaulted ahead in late June, after President Trump endorsed him in an early-morning tweet. Trump appeared at a Tampa rally with DeSantis late last month.
Putnam, a former member of the House Republican leadership who had carefully planned his bid for governor for years, appealed to Vice President Mike PenceMichael (Mike) Richard PenceOvernight Defense: McCain in farewell letter: 'We never surrender' | Trump expresses 'respect' for McCain, orders flags re-lowered after backlash | Trump battles Afghanistan inertia | Canceled trip latest bad sign for Korea talks We really are going back to the moon and then on to Mars Political world mourns John McCain MORE to keep Trump out of the race, to no avail.
Graham, the daughter of former Sen. Bob Graham (D), had been the favorite of national Democrats, though she had to spend heavily to hold off a late surge from Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum (D), who was backed by Sen. Bernie SandersBernard (Bernie) SandersSanders congratulates Disney World union workers on minimum wage victory Tentative deal reached to give Disney World workers an hour Sanders praises Dem move to limit role of superdelegates in picking nominee MORE (I-Vt.) and run on a progressive platform.
The race to replace term-limited Gov. Rick Scott (R) is already one of the most expensive contests in the country, and both parties plan to spend millions more in the sprint toward Election Day.
Florida is a key presidential battleground state, and the next governor will have influence over congressional district maps that will be drawn after the next Census in 2020.
Republicans have had the upper hand in recent years, winning the last five gubernatorial elections. The last Democrat to win the governor’s mansion, Lawton Chiles, won his last re-election bid in 1994.