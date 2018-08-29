Koch group pours nearly $5M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates

© The Hill photo illustration
A conservative group backed by billionaire activist Charles Koch is launching a new multi-million dollar ad campaign across three states to boost GOP Senate candidates in tough midterm election fights.
Americans for Prosperity (AFP) is putting nearly $5 million behind ads set to go live on Thursday in Wisconsin, Missouri and Tennessee attacking the Democratic Senate candidates for their records on taxes, spending and health care.
“Americans can’t afford to continue electing politicians
who believe the path to prosperity is through higher taxes, more spending, and bigger government,” said AFP president Tim Phillips. “We are committed to building broad policy coalitions by supporting principled champions and opposing those who will take our country in the wrong direction.”
“D.C. changed Claire McCaskill, it’s time to change our senator,” the ad states.
McCaskill is among the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for reelection this year and is one of 10 running in a state President TrumpDonald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE carried in 2016.
Polls show McCaskill and Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) running in a dead heat.
The biggest spend is in Missouri, where AFP will put $2.1 million behind a 30-second ad attacking Sen. Claire McCaskillClaire Conner McCaskillKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates GOP divided over midterm threat posed by Trump's legal travails On The Money: Powell defends rate hikes amid criticism, confusion | Trump reportedly offers aid to Italy | Commerce Dept. picks ZTE monitor MORE (D-Mo.) as a “career politician” who voted for ObamaCare. The ad also highlights government contracts her husband’s company received.
AFP is also going after Sen. Tammy BaldwinTammy Suzanne BaldwinKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates The Hill's Morning Report — Battle lines drawn as Trump and Cohen dig in Election Countdown: Trump plans ambitious travel schedule for midterms | Republicans blast strategy for keeping House | Poll shows Menendez race tightening | Cook Report shifts Duncan Hunter's seat after indictment MORE (D-Wis.), another red-state Democrat, putting $800,000 behind an ad attacking the incumbent for supporting “higher taxes and more spending.”
Baldwin leads Republican Leah Vukmir by 10 points in the RealClearPolitics average, although Vukmir only officially became the GOP Senate candidate two weeks ago.
And AFP is spending $2 million on ads in deep-red Tennessee, where Rep. Marsha BlackburnMarsha BlackburnKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates GOP lawmakers urge improvements to cyber vulnerabilities resource Senate GOP targets musicians Ben Folds, Jason Isbell as 'unhinged left' ahead of rally for Dem candidate MORE (R) faces a tough challenge from former Gov. Phil Bredesen (D) in the fight to replace retiring Sen. Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates White House nixes second spending clawback attempt Renaming Senate office building after McCain sparks GOP backlash MORE (R).
“While we struggled through a recession, Bredesen wasted $9 million taxpayer dollars upgrading his governor’s mansion, $4 million on a party cave, gilded bathrooms and a kitchen worth two Tennessee homes,” the ad says. “Phil Bredesen lived the life. We paid the bill.”
Bredesen’s campaign responded with an ad of its own called, “The Attacks Have Started.”
“Congressman Blackburn’s campaign promised they would closely coordinate with dark money groups and it’s clear they are making good on their promise of negative campaigning, following the losing DC Diane playbook,” said Alyssa Hansen, the press secretary for Bredesen’s campaign.
The nonpartisan Cook Political Report has rated that race a “toss up.”
AFP is also active in the Florida Senate race, which features Gov. Rick Scott (R) taking on incumbent Sen. Bill NelsonClarence (Bill) William NelsonKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Rick Scott set to face Bill Nelson in Florida's high-stakes Senate race Live results: Arizona and Florida hold primaries MORE (D) in another “toss up.”
And on Monday, AFP put $500,000 behind a 30-second television ad praising GOP Senate candidate Matt Rosendale (Mont.) for supporting a direct primary care bill that was vetoed by Montana Gov. Steve Bullock (D).
Rosendale is trying to unseat Sen. Jon TesterJonathan (Jon) TesterKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates The Hill's Morning Report — Senate battlefield grows with 70 days until midterms Biden’s midterm strategy has a presidential feel MORE (D) in a state Trump won easily in 2016.
But other than those five states, the Koch network is being more selective in where it makes an investment, even with Republicans going on offense in 10 states.
Top Koch network officials have expressed frustration with Trump and the GOP-controlled Congress and have said they will no longer be a rubber-stamp for Republican candidates.
Earlier this year, AFP made an example out of Rep. Kevin CramerKevin John CramerKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Overnight Health Care: Supreme Court nomination reignites abortion fight in states | Trump urges Sessions to sue opioid makers | FDA approves first generic version of EpiPen Vulnerable Dem Sen. Heitkamp hits opponent on ObamaCare repeal votes MORE (R-N.D.), saying it would not support his bid to unseat Sen. Heidi HeitkampMary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates GOP pollster: Kavanuagh's hearing will benefit Republicans regardless of the outcome GOP senators introduce bill to preserve ObamaCare's pre-existing conditions protections MORE (D-N.D.), who is another top target for Republicans in November.
