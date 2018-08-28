Sanders-backed Andrew Gillum wins major upset in Florida Dem gov primary

Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum, a progressive aligned with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernard (Bernie) SandersSanders congratulates Disney World union workers on minimum wage victory Tentative deal reached to give Disney World workers an hour Sanders praises Dem move to limit role of superdelegates in picking nominee MORE (I-Vt.), pulled off a stunning win in Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary on Tuesday, edging out former Rep. Gwen Graham Gwendolyn GrahamDems see chance to cut into GOP governorships Sanders tests his brand in Florida Sanders to campaign for Florida Dem governor candidate MORE (D-Fla.).

Gillum won the primary with 34 percent of the vote, the Associated Press projected with 87 percent of precincts reporting. Graham, the daughter of former Sen. Bob Graham (D-Fla.), won 32 percent of the vote.

The come-from-behind win defied expectations and is bound to invite comparisons to the win by progressive star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who stunned the political world in June by defeating established Rep. Joe Crowley Joseph (Joe) CrowleyOcasio-Cortez defends banning press from event: We wanted ‘residents to feel safe’ RNC denounces Ocasio-Cortez 'mini-Maduro' Pollster: Despite flashy headline, Dems haven't become more supportive of socialism MORE in a New York Democratic primary.

Gillum will face off against Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisTrump endorses Arizona governor ahead of primary Dems see chance to cut into GOP governorships Election Countdown: GOP worries House majority endangered by top of ticket | Dems make history in Tuesday's primaries | Parties fight for Puerto Rican vote in Florida | GOP lawmakers plan 'Freedom Tour' MORE (R-Fla.) in the gubernatorial election in November, pitting a progressive against a hardline conservative backed by President Trump Donald John TrumpWeird Al joins Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Please don't pickaxe my star' Vietnam veteran gives Cindy McCain his war medallion GOP senator warns Trump: Anyone who trash-talks McCain 'deserves a whipping' MORE.

A win in November would make Gillum the first black governor in Florida's history.

Few had expected it. Most recent public polls showed Gillum in third place, trailing Graham and former Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine for the Democratic nod to replace Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R).

Gillum lagged in fundraising and was slow to launch television ads in a state where such spots have traditionally been highly valued by political campaigns.

But in the final weeks before Tuesday's primary, Gillum won the endorsement of Sanders, who campaigned alongside the Tallahassee mayor in Tampa and Orlando.

Sanders on Tuesday congratulated Gillum on his victory.

"What has made Andrew’s campaign so powerful is that he’s not just working hard to win an election, he has laid out a vision for a new course for the state of Florida and our country. No one person can take on the economic and political elites on their own," Sanders said in a statement.

"Tonight, Floridians joined Andrew in standing up and demanding change in their community. That’s what the political revolution is all about and Andrew Gillum is helping to lead it."

Gillum also brought in other high-profile surrogates, including Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who rose to fame during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

And he earned a number of high-profile celebrity endorsements, ranging from actor Alec Baldwin to Jane Fonda, while receiving financial backing from Democratic mega-donors Tom Steyer and George Soros.

Gillum and his aides and advisers touted the mayor’s campaign as a grassroots movement that would energize progressive Democrats in November.

For too long, his campaign argued, Democrats had run middle-of-the-road candidates that failed to excite the base, effectively locking the party out of the governor’s mansion for two decades.

Like Ocasio-Cortez, Gillum run as an unabashed progressive.

The 39-year-old mayor fashioned himself as a progressive in the vein of Sanders, preaching the virtues of “Medicare for All” and a $15-per-hour minimum wage on the campaign trail.

Gillum and his allies argued that campaigning on progressive ideals would be a winner in a state that has not elected a Democrat to the governor's mansion since Lawton Chiles won re-election in 1994.

The Cook Political Report has rated the race as a "toss-up" coming into the primary.

"You'll see a united Republican front come the fall," Geoff Burgan, a Gillum campaign aide told The Hill earlier this month. "And the mayor is the only Democrat that can bring out the base in the same way."

Gillum, however, endorsed Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTelling the truth may be the best legal option for President Trump If Trump did anything ‘illegal,’ so too did several of his predecessors Juan Williams: Gaming out the midterms MORE weeks ahead of the state’s 2016 presidential primary. Clinton went on to win the state handily over Sanders.