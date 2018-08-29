Trump ‘not surprised’ by support for pulling Brennan, Comey clearances

President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE late Tuesday said he is "not surprised" by a new poll that found a majority of Americans supports revoking the security clearances of former CIA Director John Brennan John Owen BrennanWhite House confirms Brennan's security clearance has been revoked Even the president has a constitutional right to free speech Brennan 'still uncertain' if he has security clearance MORE and former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyWhite House confirms Brennan's security clearance has been revoked Russian oligarch, Justice Department and a clear case of collusion Telling the truth may be the best legal option for President Trump MORE.

"New Poll - A majority of Americans think that John Brennan and James Comey should have their Security Clearances Revoked," Trump tweeted. "Not surprised! @ FoxNews"

New Poll - A majority of Americans think that John Brennan and James Comey should have their Security Clearances Revoked. Not surprised! @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2018

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released exclusively to The Hill on Monday found the majority of U.S. voters believes that Brennan and Comey should have their security clearances revoked.

The poll was conducted a week after Brennan had his security clearance revoked by Trump, a move that many perceived to be an act of retaliation against an outspoken critic of the president and his administration.

Sixty percent of respondents overall said they believe former national security officials who become TV news contributors should give up their clearances.

Fifty-nine percent of registered voters polled felt Brennan should have lost his clearance, while 64 percent said Comey and others at the FBI should lose theirs.

"An overwhelming majority of the public thinks that former officials should lose their security clearance, and believe that former officials like Brennan and Coney should no longer have any clearance," said Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll co-director Mark Penn.

"There would definitely be support for a wholesale policy revoking their clearances," Penn added.

The White House on Tuesday confirmed Brennan's security clearance had officially been revoked after Brennan said he was unsure if he had actually lost it.

“The President’s order went into effect immediately, and Mr. Brennan no longer has access to classified information,” White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told The Hill.