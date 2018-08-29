Trump hits Gillum: Florida doesn’t need ‘failed Socialist Mayor’ as governor

President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE on Wednesday lashed out at Florida gubernatorial hopeful Andrew Gillum (D) following his stunning win in the Florida Democratic primary Tuesday night.

The president in a tweet said that Florida doesn’t need a "failed Socialist Mayor" to serve as the state's governor, referencing Gillum's progressive platform, while expressing support for Gillum's opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida Sanders congratulates Gillum after Florida primary win Sanders-backed Andrew Gillum wins major upset in Florida Dem gov primary MORE (R).

"Not only did Congressman Ron DeSantis easily win the Republican Primary, but his opponent in November is his biggest dream....a failed Socialist Mayor named Andrew Gillum who has allowed crime & many other problems to flourish in his city," Trump tweeted. "This is not what Florida wants or needs!"

Gillum, the mayor of the state capital, Tallahassee, will face off with DeSantis in November's general election.

DeSantis is a Trump loyalist who the president endorsed in the Republican primary.

Trump sent a separate tweet Tuesday night congratulating DeSantis after his overwhelming primary win against over Adam Putnam, who was at one point favored to win the GOP primary before Trump came out swinging for the Florida congressman.