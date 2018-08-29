Ariz. candidate loses primary after suggesting harassment allegations against him would appeal to voters

A former Arizona state legislator on Tuesday fell short in his bid to become the Republican nominee for the state Senate, about a month after saying sexual harassment allegations against him would appeal to voters.

Former State Rep. Don Shooter (R), who was ousted from office in February after multiple women accused him of making inappropriate comments and nonconsensual sexual advances, had asserted that his past would make it more likely for him to win.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When we were trying to make the decision about whether to run again, we did some polling,” Shooter told KYMA News 11 , a local news station in Arizona, last month. “And one of the questions in the poll was, ‘If you knew a legislator was thrown out of office for sexual harassment, would you be more likely to vote for him, or less likely?’ Which one do you think won? More likely.”

Shooter came in third place in the GOP primary.

Incumbent Sen. Sine Kerr (R) led the way with 49 percent as of Tuesday night. Shooter received 21 percent of the vote.

His unsuccessful bid for state Senate comes months after he was removed from the Arizona House of Representatives, a removal that stemmed from an independent investigation that said he fostered a hostile work environment.

Fifty-six of the 60 state House members voted to expel Shooter after the report's findings were revealed. He was one of three members to vote against his own expulsion.

He later announced in May that he would seek a seat in the state Senate.