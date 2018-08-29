Dem House candidate says she'll file Clarence Thomas impeachment resolution if elected

A Massachusetts Democratic House candidate on Wednesday said she would file an impeachment resolution against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas if elected, making her the first candidate to publicly advocate for the removal of the longtime associate justice.

State senator Barbara L'Italien said the sexual harassment allegations against Thomas are an "elephant in the room for Congress in the #MeToo era," according to Politico.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she would call for Thomas's impeachment and added that she would call for congressional hearings into the allegations of sexual abuse against President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE.

"Two of the most powerful men in the country have been credibly accused of sexual crimes and gotten away with it,” L’Italien said, according to Politico. “Laws cracking down on sexual assault have to be signed by a president who multiple women say assaulted them. Regulations to stop sexual harassment can be struck down by a Supreme Court justice who lied under oath to counter allegations of sexual harassment."

"Why would victims think a government like that is looking out for them?” she asked.

Thomas's confirmation hearings in 1991 are largely remembered for the allegations of workplace sexual harassment brought by his former employee, Anita Hill.

Thomas has vehemently denied the accusations. He was confirmed with a narrow 52-48 vote.

L'Italien says Thomas committed perjury during the hearings by lying under oath.

"Clarence Thomas committed perjury when accused of sexual harassment then went on to significantly weaken laws against harassment as a justice," L'Italien tweeted on Wednesday. "I will file for his impeachment. His being in this position is wrong. I refuse to act like it's normal. #TimesUp." She then linked to a New Yorker article detailing other sexual harassment allegations brought against Thomas in the years since Hill's hearings.

Clarence Thomas committed perjury when accused of sexual harassment then went on to significantly weaken laws against harassment as a justice.



I will file for his impeachment. His being in this position is wrong. I refuse to act like it's normal. #TimesUp https://t.co/4x6WAr8K89 — Barbara L'Italien (@teambarbara) August 29, 2018

More than a dozen women have also come forward with accusations against Trump, alleging sexual misconduct including inappropriate comments and groping.

L'Italien is running in a crowded field to replace Rep. Niki Tsongas Nicola (Niki) Sauvage TsongasLawmakers demand action, hearing in response to VA improperly denying sexual trauma claims Overnight Defense: VA pick breezes through confirmation hearing | House votes to move on defense bill negotiations | Senate bill would set 'stringent' oversight on North Korea talks Latina Leaders to Watch 2018 MORE (D-Mass.). The Democratic Primary for the seat is Sept. 4.