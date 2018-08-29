Gillum: Trump, DeSantis have done everything they can to undermine FBI

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum (Fla.) on Wednesday said his opponent, Rep. Ron DeSantis Ronald Dion DeSantisGillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida Sanders congratulates Gillum after Florida primary win Sanders-backed Andrew Gillum wins major upset in Florida Dem gov primary MORE (R-Fla.), as well as President Trump Donald John TrumpKoch group pours nearly M into ads to boost three GOP Senate candidates Gillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida McSally prevails in nasty Arizona GOP Senate primary MORE, have "done everything that they could to undermine the FBI."

Gillum made the comment in response to a question from Fox News anchor Shep Smith, who asked the Tallahassee mayor about an ongoing FBI investigation into corruption in the city's government. Gillum has said he is confident the investigation has nothing to do with him.

"I’ve got no doubt in saying that I don’t expect any trouble my way because I know my conscience, I know how I vote, I know what my values and principles are," Gillum said.

"The difference between me and Ron DeSantis, obviously, when it comes to the FBI, is I’ve welcomed their investigation to get to the bottom of any corruption that might exist," he said. "In his case, he and Donald Trump have done everything that they could to undermine the FBI."

Trump-backed DeSantis has stood by the president as he escalates attacks against Attorney General Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsTrump privately floated firing Sessions this month: report McConnell: Sessions should stay as attorney general House Republicans say Ohr interview escalates surveillance concerns MORE and criminal investigations emanating from the Justice Department.

Gillum won Florida's Democratic gubernatorial primary in a stunning upset win on Tuesday, toppling Rep. Gwen Graham Gwendolyn GrahamGillum wins stunner and other takeaways from Arizona, Florida Sanders-backed Andrew Gillum wins major upset in Florida Dem gov primary Florida governor's race to pit Trump's candidate vs. Sanders's candidate MORE (D), who was favored to win. Many have pointed to his win as evidence that progressives are playing a pivotal role in this year's midterms.

In an April letter to the Justice Department, DeSantis asked the Justice Department to investigate multiple former Obama-era officials including former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeyWhite House confirms Brennan's security clearance has been revoked Russian oligarch, Justice Department and a clear case of collusion Telling the truth may be the best legal option for President Trump MORE, former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former Acting Director of the FBI Andrew McCabe Andrew George McCabeThe enigmatic case of Carter Page Flashback: 12 times Trump has ripped Sessions on Twitter Michael Cohen and Lanny Davis latest to 'sell' scandal testimony MORE and former FBI Agent Peter Strzok.

"Justice must be blind, not partisan," he wrote at the time. "We must conduct a thorough investigation into the potential abuses of power for politically motivated reasons committed by Justice Department and FBI officials."