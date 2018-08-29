Deval Patrick announces PAC amid speculation of 2020 run

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick announced the launch of a new Political Action Committee (PAC) Wednesday, in a move bound to fuel speculation about a presidential run in 2020.

The PAC, Reason to Believe, is intended to help push causes and “elect progressive Democrats running for federal office in the upcoming midterm elections.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“As progressives, we can lead the country out of a dark chapter of division. In 2018, the true character of our country is at stake – and we must come together to ensure that our country remains generous, giving, broad, and inclusive,” the PAC says on its website.

Patrick served two terms as governor of Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015 before returning to the private sector. He now works for investment firm Bain Capital.

He’s already flexed his muscles in tight elections this year, supporting Sen. Doug Jones’ (D) successful senate bid in Alabama and Collin Allred’s (D) bid for the House in a battleground district in Texas.

Patrick is believed to be considering running for president in 2020. An advisor told Politico in June that the former governor is "really thinking about running but hasn’t decided yet.”